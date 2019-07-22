From beach cottages to luxury lofts, these are the Airbnbs that visitors are loving.

Take a walk on the beach at sunset, the waves gently washing up over the velvety sand, and you'll know you've made it to San Diego. And with 70 miles of coastline, there's a beach for everyone: surfers, dogs and those looking to just relax in the sun.

Finish out the day in this California city with a round of golf or devote the whole day to some furry friends at the San Diego Zoo (the live penguin cam is guaranteed to get you excited about a visit, amirite?). Check out some of the coastal city's coolest food spots (they're even planning for a Museum of Beer) to finish a trip off right.

If the image of the crashing ocean or private garden escapes sound like heaven (because they do to us), book a stay in one of the city's most wish-listed Airbnbs.

Treehouse Escape — Bankers Hill

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This private room in a treehouse offers the best of indoor and outdoor living: bathe in the outdoor rain shower with an actual tree running through it while sleeping nice and cozy inside. The home is also conveniently located within walking distance to the San Diego Bay, Little Italy and Balboa Park.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $89/night

Beach Cottage — Ocean Beach

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This 1930's cottage is just steps from the sandy shore, making it the perfect place to listen to the waves crash as you relax after a long day. The blue and white one-bedroom cottage embodies beachy calm (and there's even a private dog run next to the house for your furry family members).

To rent: airbnb.com, from $139/night

Spanish-style Guest House — North Park

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This two-story home will feel like a true escape: the terracotta roof and Dutch-style door will make you feel as if you've landed in the countryside of Spain. Inside, however, the space is bright and modern with a good size kitchen and comfortable sitting room.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $107/night

Zen Studio — South Mission Beach

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This studio is just a short walk to the beach and features wood from floor to vaulted ceiling as well as a skylight, lending a calm feeling to the space. A small kitchen and seating area make the studio feel inviting as well as practical (and the apartment includes a pair of beach cruisers and two boogie boards for that beach lifestyle).

To rent: airbnb.com, from $118/night

Garden Studio — North Park

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Hardwood floors and large double doors that open onto a private deck lend a fresh feeling to this cozy studio apartment. The wooden fencing around the deck make it feel calming and private, while the apartment's location in walking distance to coffee shops, breweries, and the San Diego Zoo make it perfect for exploring the city.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $62/night

Cottage With Beach Views — North Mission Beach

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This one-bedroom cottage has a peekaboo view of the ocean as well as a large, modern kitchen and open-concept living room. The apartment's sunny deck makes for the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine after a long day of laying out on the beach.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $119/night

Indoor-outdoor Living — Banker's Hill

San Diego Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This cozy studio guesthouse features double doors that open up to a fenced-in deck with a small table and chairs, all visible from the plush bed. A skylight over the shower makes you feel like you're outside even when you're not, and modern furnishings make the space feel bright and inviting.