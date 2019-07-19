From Skyline Views to Airy Lofts, These Airbnb's Are Where You Want to Stay in New York City

Best Airbnbs in New York City, Manhattan

A visit to New York City holds so many possibilities: from the hip neighborhoods and boutique shopping to the famous sights (we're looking at you, Empire State Building), and top-rated museum culture — the city has something for everyone.

Spend a day sampling coffee in Williamsburg or try your hand at one of the city's darkly-lit speakeasies, go vintage shopping in one of the city's newest areas, Hudson Yards, and then take a walk along the High Line for a hint of industrial greenery. Whatever spots in New York City you want to explore, there's an Airbnb for you. With these listings, you can be steps away from some of the city's best restaurants and public parks as well as take in the most iconic city views.

These are the most wishlisted Airbnbs for visitors coming to the Big Apple:

Exposed-brick Apartment - Lower East Side

The floor-to-ceiling windows give this private room in a large apartment ample natural light, and the exposed brick lends a classic New York feel to the space. The room itself comes with a private bathroom and a deck accessed directly from the bedroom, and there's even a keyed private elevator entrance directly into the apartment (a very enviable option in the city).

To rent: airbnb.com, from $207/night

Rooftop Views with Mid-Century Design - Lower East Side

This one-bedroom apartment in one of the city's coolest neighborhoods is airy and filled with light. The eat-in kitchen features original Eames furniture, and the rooftop will ensure you can take in the city's lights at night.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $129/night

Private Terrace Getaway - SoHo

The decor in this two-bedroom loft in one of the city's best shopping areas is chic and understated with a large living room, two bathrooms and high ceilings. The apartment also has an equally large private terrace, making it the perfect getaway after a long day of shopping.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $198/night

Sunny Rooftop Terrace - East Village

This private room in an East Village duplex features an enviable roof terrace with comfy seating and greenery. The room has a queen-size bed and is only a block away from neighborhood-favorite Tompkins Square Park.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $55/night

Modern Elegant Loft - TriBeCa

This 2,500-square-foot loft features three bedrooms, 13-foot exposed beam ceilings, oversized windows, a private keyed elevator entrance into the apartment and modern furnishings. The oversized kitchen invites guests to whip up a feast, or just store a whole lotta takeout.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $450/night

Studio Hideaway - Harlem

This studio in Harlem is well-placed to soak up the neighborhood's historical culture and ever-evolving restaurant scene. The apartment doesn't have windows, but light furnishings give it a brighter feel.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $108/night

Skyline Views - Lower East Side

Take a seat in the wrought iron furniture on the rooftop deck of this one-bedroom apartment just steps from some of the city's best restaurants. The mid-century modern furniture will make you feel like you've stepped into an episode of Mad Men.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $135/night

Empire State of Mind - Midtown

If the Empire State Building is one of the most classic sights in New York City, then this apartment is in one of the most classic locations. Get an unmatched view of the iconic tower from the rooftop of this two-bedroom apartment, which also features 14-foot ceilings, a fully-stocked high-end kitchen, and large living space with tons of natural light.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $525/night

Quiet Tree-top Views - East Village

This studio apartment faces a tranquil garden where guests can hear birds chirping, a rare sound for New York City. The warmly decorated apartment feels like an escape with a fireplace mantel, a queen-size bed and a welcoming couch.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $170/night

Airy Downtown Loft - Financial District

This one-bedroom loft takes up the whole floor of a small building with a large skylight that lets in a ton of natural light. The apartment feels spacious and bright, all while being in walking distance of some of the city's biggest tourist attractions.