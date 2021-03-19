9 Fairytale Castles You Can Rent on Airbnb

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Ever dream of living in a castle in the Italian countryside? A château in Loire Valley? A manor in Germany? This may be your chance — we've rounded up nine of the best Airbnb castles so you can plan the ultimate fairytale escape.

Sure, some of us prefer to just find a place to kick off our shoes at the end of the day. We don’t need a ton of fancy amenities or even a huge room to lay around in while we’re off exploring our destinations. However, there are also those of us who revel in a luxurious hotel stay with a huge, king-size bed, deep soaking tub, or tons of hotel perks.

You’ll be happy to know that there are tons of beautiful, real-life castles on Airbnb that are waiting for you to rent, often for a comparable or lower price than grabbing a hotel in expensive cities like Paris, Rome, or Berlin. Some of these properties offer a single room within the castle while others offer the entire fortress all to yourselves.

So, if you’ve always wanted to play out your King Arthur or Lord of the Rings fantasies, there’s no better place to do it. Plus, these properties can be found in some wonderful, tourist-friendly areas with tons of gorgeous views, quaint villages, and fun things to do, so you’ll never feel like a prince or princess in a tower.

These nine properties, from Tuscany to Bavaria, bring affordable luxury to a whole new level. Not only are they big enough for the entire family, but some of the over-the-top accommodations will only cost you and your travel companions the price of an average hotel room.

