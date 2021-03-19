9 Fairytale Castles You Can Rent on Airbnb
Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.
Ever dream of living in a castle in the Italian countryside? A château in Loire Valley? A manor in Germany? This may be your chance — we've rounded up nine of the best Airbnb castles so you can plan the ultimate fairytale escape.
Sure, some of us prefer to just find a place to kick off our shoes at the end of the day. We don’t need a ton of fancy amenities or even a huge room to lay around in while we’re off exploring our destinations. However, there are also those of us who revel in a luxurious hotel stay with a huge, king-size bed, deep soaking tub, or tons of hotel perks.
You’ll be happy to know that there are tons of beautiful, real-life castles on Airbnb that are waiting for you to rent, often for a comparable or lower price than grabbing a hotel in expensive cities like Paris, Rome, or Berlin. Some of these properties offer a single room within the castle while others offer the entire fortress all to yourselves.
So, if you’ve always wanted to play out your King Arthur or Lord of the Rings fantasies, there’s no better place to do it. Plus, these properties can be found in some wonderful, tourist-friendly areas with tons of gorgeous views, quaint villages, and fun things to do, so you’ll never feel like a prince or princess in a tower.
These nine properties, from Tuscany to Bavaria, bring affordable luxury to a whole new level. Not only are they big enough for the entire family, but some of the over-the-top accommodations will only cost you and your travel companions the price of an average hotel room.
Granaio Castle
Where: Monselice, Provincia di Padua, Italy
To book: airbnb.com
One of the best parts of staying in this 19th-century manor house? You get it all to yourself for a moderate price. Help yourself to the heated pool, natural wines, a nearby hot spring, lots of luxurious amenities, and beautiful grounds to walk around in.
Scottish Highland Castle
Where: Ballintuim, Scotland
To book: airbnb.com
For the price of a hotel room, you can get your own private apartment inside this ancient castle that pretty much every Outlander fan dreams about. It’s a beautiful but modest (for a castle) space that’s close to local towns and things to do, so you’re guaranteed a good cultural experience.
Upton Castle Bed & Breakfast
Where: Cosheston, Pembrokeshire, Wales
To book: airbnb.com
This 13th-century castle is also a bed and breakfast, so you’ll get a private room and share common spaces. But hey, it’s well worth it for all this beauty and history. The castle itself is within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, which has lots of wonderful historical sites and amazing beaches to visit.
Castle in the Loire Valley
Where: Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France
To book: airbnb.com
Loire Valley is well known for having lots of lavender fields and wineries, so staying at this beautiful castle (that you get all to yourself) is a no brainer. It’s a little pricier than others on this list, but it’s also fit for 16 guests, so you can split the cost with travel companions.
Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle
Where: Santa Marta de Portuzelo, Portugal
To book: airbnb.com
If you’re in the market for a historic, romantic palace for you and your friends to spread out in, this place comfortably sleeps over 16 guests. And just because you’re in a castle doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a city destination — this lovely estate is only 40 minutes from Porto.
San Fabiano Castle
Where: Siena, Tuscany, Italy
To book: airbnb.com
This charming castle bed and breakfast in Tuscany offers you a private room for an affordable rate, and not only do you get a comfortable stay, there’s also a modern bathroom, outdoor terraces, and a pool. Plus, you’re smack dab in the heart of Italy.
Manor by the Moated Castle
Where: Unsleben, Bavaria, Germany
To book: airbnb.com
Bavaria has some of the most beautiful and iconic castles in the world, so why not go stay near one? This budget-friendly stay isn’t technically within the castle itself, but in the estate’s manor house, which is equally as charming and comfortable. While you’re there, you can explore the Bavarian countryside and have bragging rights for staying near a castle with an actual moat.
Scargill Castle
Where: Scargill, County Durham, United Kingdom
To book: airbnb.com
This lovely, ancient (though a bit small) castle is in quite a rural place, but it’s also close to Yorkshire Dales, Lake District National Park, and the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Plus, you can book the whole castle for an affordable price.
Cregg Castle
Where: Corrandulla, County Galway, Ireland
To book: airbnb.com
Yes, you get a private room and not the whole castle for this low price. But that room is incredibly huge. We’re talking two double beds and a single bed, comfortably sleeping five people. This place is for anyone who wants an authentic castle experience, since it’s not too close to things and the best activities include exploring the grounds and nature that surrounds it.