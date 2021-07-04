Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Look Out at Caves and Waves From the Pool of This Clifftop Airbnb in Portugal

View from the pool at the Seafront View next to the famous “Benagil Caves” in Portugal

As much as we all wish we owned a luxurious little home by the sea, we can take consolation that we can at least rent one.

Casa Vida Mar is like having your own dream beach house — at least for a few nights, anyway. The gorgeous, airy Airbnb is located in Benagil, Portugal in the Algarve on the southern coast. The home is close to a charming fishing village with restaurants, shopping, and more, but you might be tempted to stay home for your entire trip.

The home is perched on the coast line, near the beach where you can lounge in the sand, swim in the turquoise waters, or explore the nearby caves. The property itself also has a heated swimming pool, hot tub, and balconies and outdoor lounge area where you can watch the waves. Indoors, the home is decorated in breezy, tropical decor and has a massive, fully-equipped kitchen, barbecue, and bar area — and plenty of seating for sipping on a summer cocktail. With three bedrooms with their own ensuite bathrooms, the home is especially ideal for a slightly larger group up to six people.

Since southern Portugal can be quite hot, the home has air conditioning as well as heating and an indoor fireplace for chillier nights.

According to some of the reviews, this superstar host also has their guests greeted with lots of food in the fridge, toiletries in the bathrooms, and fresh flower arrangements throughout the home. It's easy to see why this property has five stars on Airbnb.

And if you want to really indulge in your dream of having a beautiful beach house, this host also allows for longer stays up to 28 days.

Nightly rates begin at $808, with payment due two weeks before your arrival plus a €1,000 (about $1,220 USD) security deposit. Pets and parties are not allowed on the property.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Casa Vida Mar listing on Airbnb.