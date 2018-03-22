25 Dreamy New Vacation Villas You Could Book Before Anyone Else
With a villa, you have your own living space and privacy without strangers or crowds — unless you invite the crowd. A villa is perfect for families, groups of friends, or couples, special event celebrations as well as intimate getaways. If you love to cook, you can show off your culinary skills in a fully equipped kitchen. If not, private chefs can be arranged to prepare a meal.
Services vary from twice-daily maid visits to less frequent housekeeping. Amenities differ as well, but most offer access to a butler, concierge, or manager to assist with arrival details. Browse through these brand new villa offerings, and start planning a different kind of vacation for 2018.
Turks and Caicos
Luxury Caribbean resort Gansevoort Turks and Caicos is adding six new four- and five-bedroom oceanfront villas planned to open for summer 2018. On a hillside overlooking the bay at Turtle Tail, a short drive from the resort, the villas will feature infinity pools, fire pit lounge areas, oceanfront bedrooms, and over-the-water swimming platforms with direct ocean access. Guests will enjoy signing privileges for the resort’s amenities which include restaurants, spa, water sports, and other facilities.
Rates: $4,500 ($8,900 from Dec. 20–Jan. 3)
Learn more: gansevoortturks.com
Turks and Caicos
Villa Coral Pavilion, a newly completed five-bedroom, two-story residence is located on world-renowned Grace Bay Beach. With 120 feet of beach frontage, this stunning coral stone villa offers three ground-floor king suites with en suite bathrooms, a fourth bedroom with private bathroom, and an upper-level master that includes a private study, walk-in dressing room, terrace, en suite bathroom with pedestal tub, and open shower with ocean views. Just five minutes from restaurants and shops in Grace Bay, guests can dine out or cook in the villa’s full chef’s kitchen.
Rates: From $38,500 a week
To book: wimco.com
Grand Cayman
Villa Pease Bay House is a secluded, gated estate with a southwest-facing, private beach for exquisite sunsets. With an infinity pool, tennis court, spectacular views of the Caribbean, and a balcony for private sunbathing (accessible from three of the bedroom suites), this is an impressive vacation home. There’s a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and many guests hire a private chef to prepare a special dinner during their visit. A large, thatched cabana with hammock invites afternoon naps on the villa’s limited-access beach.
Rates: From $13,650 a week
To book: wimco.com
Grand Cayman
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the two-story Villa Tarasand comes complete with palm-shaded beach and panoramic views of the azure waters off Cayman Kai. Guests can lounge in a hammock on the white-sand beach, swim in the private pool, or enjoy sunsets from the villa’s decks. The villa includes two master suites with private decks, one queen bedroom and a twin bedroom sharing a bath on the first floor, a fully equipped modern kitchen, and a gas grill.
Rates: From $6,965 a week
To book: wimco.com
Tulum
The Villa Amara, a five-bedroom, beachfront home, is located in Tankah, minutes away from Tulum's incredible culinary scene. Each bedroom has king-sized beds and a private bathroom, making it spacious enough to accommodate 10 guests. Its secluded beach is perfectly located between the clear water of a cenote and the waves of the Caribbean, and snorkeling gear is provided. An oceanfront swimming pool, Jacuzzi, furnished deck with incredible views, and daily chef-prepared meals complete the picture.
Rates: From $10,150 a week
To book: wimco.com
Dominican Republic
Villa Marina 2, a traditional Caribbean mansion in a gated community in Punta Cana, offers five bedrooms, panoramic ocean views, and a private boat dock. All of the spacious bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, and the home comes with a theater room, wet bar, and hot tub. The large pool is surrounded by a deck with sheltered gazebo and lounge chairs. Optional resort activities, including horseback riding, golf, and scuba diving are available. A butler and concierge ensure every detail will be cared for during your visit.
Rates: From $23,030 a week
To book: wimco.com
Dominican Republic
Villa Tortuga B-28 is a five-bedroom villa situated in Punta Cana Resort, with stunning views of LaCana Golf Course and a prime location close to world-class beaches and the renowned Spa Six Senses. An ample terrace and veranda provide the perfect spot for alfresco meals and cocktails. The master suite, on the ground floor of the main house, features a king bed, en suite bathroom, and doors to the pool terrace. There are two double-queen bedrooms on the second floor, and the guest house has two king bedrooms, one on each floor, all with en suite bathrooms.
Rates: From $9,520 a week
To book: wimco.com
Barbados
Located along a quiet ridge just minutes from the coastal towns below, Villa High Breeze offers both privacy and convenience. This recently renovated home includes a main house with three bedrooms and a separate guest cottage with two bedrooms and a private outdoor patio overlooking the gardens and polo field. The main house features a formal living room, coral stone interiors, and French doors that open to a spacious covered veranda. The pool and furnished sun terrace offer breathtaking views of the coastline below.
Rates: From $8,050 a week
To book: wimco.com
St. Bart's
Villa Alphane, located in a gated community in Mont Jean, has one spacious bedroom with bay windows and a large en suite bathroom. A terrace for sunbathing and lounging surrounds the infinity pool, and the property offers extensive ocean views. The main area includes a living room and kitchen with a breakfast bar and seating for two guests. For larger groups, the Villa Alphane can be rented along with a four-bedroom villa located directly below the property.
Rates: From $3,500 a week
To book: wimco.com
St. Bart's
Steps from the beach in Marigot, with extensive ocean views, Villa Javacanou offers three en suite bedrooms, each with a king-sized bed. The open main room includes a spacious kitchen, dining area, and media room. The exterior features a large infinity pool with terrace, gazebo, and oversized daybed. Just below is a small private beach area with direct access to the sea. The villa comes with a canoe, paddleboard, and snorkeling gear for exploring the bay.
Rates: From $13,5000 a week
To book: wimco.com
St. Barths
This modern four-bedroom villa offers expansive ocean views from one of the highest points in St. Jean, just minutes from the beach, shops, and restaurants. Villa Ixfalia’s eclectic decor features driftwood headboards and bird nest lamps. The four en suite bedrooms are divided between two buildings with three queen suites providing ocean views, and the fourth, a garden view. Three of the bedrooms have outdoor showers. An infinity pool, sundeck, and fitness room are included.
Rates: From $25,000 a week
To book: wimco.com
St. Bart's
Opening in December 2018, the Villa Nina at Eden Rock-St. Barths at St. Jean Bay is being rebuilt and renovated after sustaining hurricane damage last year. The two-bedroom villa will be decorated with bold artwork and shades of coral and green, enhancing its relaxed ambience and tropical-inspired style.
Rates: TBD
Learn more: oetkercollection.com
St. Bart's
Villa Genia, a one-bedroom home situated in scenic Marigot, is within walking distance of two beaches, Grand Cul de Sac and Anse Marechal. It’s also close to Hotel Le Guanahani for convenient dining or drinks at its seaside bar. Guests can even arrange an account with the hotel for charging food, beverages, and services. The en suite bedroom features a king bed, bath with rain shower, and laundry facilities. There’s a private pool, sundeck, and tropical garden.
Rates: From $6,270 per week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
Villa Micela offers two bedrooms just above the blue waters of Flamands. Its open floor plan includes a living room, dining area, and compact kitchen which opens onto a dining portico adjacent to the large pool deck. Tropical plantings divide the pool area from a sheltered dining nook. Cushy chaise lounges overlook the beach, and a gated staircase leads to the sand. This non-smoking villa is perfect for two couples or a small family.
Rates: From $11,070 a week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
The charming two-bedroom seaside Villa Brise de Mer is just a short walk to reef-protected Lorient Beach, with idyllic swimming and snorkeling. An open floor plan includes a compact kitchen, air-conditioned living room, and dining area that opens to covered outdoor living space, a deck with pool and Jacuzzi. The two en suite king bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the villa with access to the pool deck.
Rates: From $4,460 a week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
Villa La Pointe du Reef is located on a hillside at the quietest end of the Baie de St. Jean with stunning seascape views. All three bedrooms have French king beds and en suite baths with adjacent dressing rooms. A sleek, spacious kitchen is adjacent to the dining area, and meals can also be served on the poolside portico. There’s an expansive deck bordering a heated infinity pool for additional outdoor living space. Guests enjoy the spectacular views, glorious sunsets, and watching the activity at the tiny airport across the way.
Rates: From $25,000 per week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
Villa Utopic is an elegant three-bedroom villa with stunning views of the sea, Corossol Beach, and Gustavia’s iconic harbor. Glass walls frame the view, allowing guests to enjoy it in air-conditioned comfort. Outside is an expansive palm-tree studded deck, furnished for relaxing and dining, with a large heated infinity pool. Decorated in soothing gray with colorful accessories and unique artworks, this villa offers a gourmet kitchen and fitness room.
Rates: From $32,000 per week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
Villa Claridge, an elegant hillside villa above the beach at Anse des Cayes, offers sensational views, outdoor spaces, and stunning decor. Four spacious en suite bedrooms, one in the main house and the others in separate pavilions, a gourmet kitchen, media room, swimming pool with deck, and wrap-around terrace make this a most desirable vacation home. There’s a rear patio with a gazebo and BBQ for outdoor entertaining.
Rates: From $20,070 per week
To book: stbarth.com
St. Bart's
Villa Sur le Port, situated in the heart of Gustavia, offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, an outdoor dining gazebo, sun deck, and swimming pool. A mezzanine with a balcony looks over the rooftops and harbor with spectacular views. The villa is within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and Shell Beach.
Rates: From $15,820 a week
To book: stbarth.com
Mykonos, Greece
With the only private hotel beach on the island, a stay at Santa Marina Resort & Villas provides luxurious seclusion away from the crowds. Manicured gardens, a new infinity pool, and elegant contemporary furnishings are just 15 minutes from town when you’re ready to join the party there. On its own peninsula, the resort’s 100 rooms, suites, and 14 villas have recently been totally refurbished. A private speedboat for exploring the islands and an exclusive spa add to the luxe experience.
Rates: From $620 per night on a B&B basis
To book: santa-marina.gr
Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives
Set to open in April 2018, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi will feature 120 luxury villas on one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives. The all-villas resort will be ideal for both couples and families, set on a white-sand beach overlooking the sea. An underwater sculpture museum by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor will be an exciting addition to the property.
Rates: TBD
Learn more: sirrufenfushi.com
Kudadoo, Maldives
Opening in summer 2018, the Kudadoo Private Island by Hurawalhi is an adults-only private getaway featuring 15 luxurious one- and two-bedroom, over-water villas. With world-class amenities and service, the island is 40 minutes from Male by seaplane. Guests may dine at the island’s restaurant or at the nearby Hurawalhi Island Resort, home of the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant.
Rates: TBD
Learn more: kudadoo.com
Tucson, Arizona
The renowned destination resort and spa, Miraval, will soon unveil “The Retreat,” private luxurious accommodations that include three-bedroom villas with private pools, fire pits, gourmet kitchens, outdoor patios, and incredible views of the Sonoran Desert. Special wellness amenities such as signature Life in Balance Spa massage services, custom aromatherapy diffusers, and sleep-enhancing beverages will help guests relax and reconnect with themselves.
Rates: TBD
Learn more: miravalresorts.com
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Located atop the Caribbean, the Aqua Bay villa boasts a hip design inspired by the journey of Aqua Man. Outside there’s a mosaic zero-edge swimming pool, white-sand beach, fire pit, sun deck, and expansive terrace with dining table. The villa offers four bedrooms, each with private bathroom. The master suite includes a stunning veranda and spa-like bathroom with enclosed outdoor shower. A staff of six, with a chef, makes a stay at this villa convenient and relaxing.
Rates: From $22,000 per week
To book: tryallclub.com
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Quinntessential, one of Tryall Club’s most exclusive villas, boasts views of the Caribbean in three directions. There’s an infinity pool with integrated hot tub, putting green, and off the master suite, a secluded terrace with private plunge pool. All five bedrooms, each with spacious bathrooms, face the ocean. Additional features include three golf carts, Sonos speakers, and Smart televisions as well as a dedicated staff of seven.
Rates: From $22,000 per week
To book: tryallclub.com