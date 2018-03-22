Adults can play pretend too. And the perfect place to do it could be in your own vacation villa with exotic surroundings, a sparkling pool, ocean view, and maybe even a butler awaiting your request for a cocktail. This year, think about passing up a hotel room, even a luxurious one, and book the villa of your imagination.With a villa, you have your own living space and privacy without strangers or crowds — unless you invite the crowd. A villa is perfect for families, groups of friends, or couples, special event celebrations as well as intimate getaways. If you love to cook, you can show off your culinary skills in a fully equipped kitchen. If not, private chefs can be arranged to prepare a meal.Services vary from twice-daily maid visits to less frequent housekeeping. Amenities differ as well, but most offer access to a butler, concierge, or manager to assist with arrival details. Browse through these brand new villa offerings, and start planning a different kind of vacation for 2018.