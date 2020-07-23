This Chic Oregon Campground Has Modern Cabins, Airstreams, and a Clubhouse With Saltwater Pool

People are rethinking the way they travel for summer vacation in 2020, and that includes how they think about camping and RV sites as an option in the wake of coronavirus.

But camping doesn’t always have to mean you’re “roughing it.” In fact, Bay Point Landing in Oregon is offering a unique way to enjoy nature and luxury at the same time, with 11 cabins, 13 Airstreams, 147 RV sites, and a modern clubhouse with an indoor pool designed for functionality and luxury.

Image zoom Courtesy JHL Design

Image zoom Courtesy JHL Design

Portland design firm JHL Design worked on the gorgeous and luxurious interior furnishings, art, and accessories in collaboration with architectural firm OFFICEUNTITLED. The minimal spaces with large windows take the outside in, and the interiors themselves reflect the same clean lines, youthful appeal, and modern aesthetic that truly says that these are not your traditional RVs.

“It’s understandable that people are seeking easily accessible outdoor respite — especially now given the pandemic. Additionally, with the rise of Airbnb, people are expecting a cozier, lived-in feel. Most young people now prefer to stay in home-like retreats rather than perfectly-staged hotels,” said Holly Freres, JHL Design Principal, in a statement.

Handmade items, vintage pieces, and natural colors and textures inspired by the Oregon environment give the interiors a warmer, more home-like feel. Freres also noted the relaxed atmosphere of Bay Point Landing was brought into the interior design with large lounge chairs, large sofas, hammock chairs, and oversized ottomans. “Design is now a part of the quotidian language of America, particularly the younger generations, so elevated design is not reaching all facets of American life - including RVs. This is relatively new. Luxury and RV weren't two words you saw together. Now that's possible as people seek to travel light and often.”

Image zoom Courtesy JHL Design

The architecture and addition of a communal clubhouse elevate Bay Point Landing from a camp and RV site to more of a resort-feel. The clubhouse also includes a fitness center, indoor saltwater pool, a kids center and activity room, fire pits, picnic tables, and sea view terraces as well as being accessible to the nearby sandy beaches.

Image zoom Courtesy JHL Design

“When you are traveling in an RV, a lot of times there aren’t many communal areas to hang out in so we designed the clubhouse and essentially “pulled it apart” to create more common space between the buildings,” said Christian Robert, AIA, NCIDQ co-founder and principal at OFFICEUNTITLED. Located on a 103-acre property on Coos Bay, on Oregon’s South coast, the camp site is designed as a private retreat and place to connect with the sea, Robert said. “The dunes across from the property were my main inspiration. Seeing the hills of the dunes bounce around each other helped me design the roof which is tiled up to emulate them. The angled layout of the clubhouse was intentional to help protect our guests from the wind. As for the outdoor communal spaces, that was important to us,” he added.

Image zoom Courtesy JHL Design

The Scandinavian-inspired cabins come fully furnished with plush bedding, full shower and bath, kitchenette, high-speed Wi-Fi, and cable TV. Airstream trailers similarly offer a dedicated sleeping space, dinette area, and on-board restroom.