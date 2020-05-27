You Can Rent an Entire Baseball Stadium in Florida on Airbnb

Who needs a big beach rental when you could have a whole stadium this summer?

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos minor league baseball team out of Pensacola, Florida, is listing the Blue Wahoos Stadium on Airbnb for you and nine of your best friends to enjoy a nice night at the ball game, ESPN reported. This is the first time a professional baseball stadium has been listed on the site, according to Inside Hook.

Although there will not be any games happening, lucky guests who book the stadium can indulge in their fantasies of being a pro baseball player or find many other "creative uses for the field," ESPN reported.

"Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!," it says on the Airbnb listing. The one-of-a-kind experience promised to provide the "most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history."

In addition to having access to the field, guests will also be able to stay in the stadium's newly renovated and fully furnished clubhouse, which sleeps at least 10 people in two queen-sized beds and four bunk beds. The bedroom also comes furnished with two flat-screen TVs and a kitchenette equipped with a fridge, freezer, microwave, and coffee maker. WiFi is also available.

The stadium's batting cages and field come with bats, helmets, balls, and everything else you'll need to hit a home run.

A stadium representative will also be on-hand for any guest's needs as well as to provide a tour of the stadium itself.

Booking this unique experience, of course, comes with a rather large price tag. One night's stay costs $1,500 (that's $150 per person based on a group of 10), plus fees, according to ESPN. At the moment, the stadium is currently sold out of reservations, according to the Pensacola News Journal, though anyone can check back if availability changes.