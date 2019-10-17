If you were lucky enough to have a Barbie Dreamhouse as a kid, now's your chance to visit the pink paradise in real life.

Thanks to Airbnb, lucky fans of the doll can stay in her iconic Dreamhouse located in Malibu, California to commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary.

"As a modern homeowner and entrepreneur, Barbie is very excited to open her home by listing it on Airbnb to share her story and to continue to inspire fans around the world," read a statement from the company on Thursday. "The quintessential Dreamhouse will bring to life what drives Barbie, from spotlighting powerful and diverse role models to showcasing underrepresented career paths and giving all girls a voice."

Barbie Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Sadly, this SoCal home is only available for a limited time — a one-time, two-night stay — from October 27 to 29 with check-in starting at 11 a.m. PST. Booking opens on October 23 at 11 a.m. PST here.

But even though the trip to Barbie heaven may be a short stay, the trip will be packed with absolutely perfect perks.

Barbie Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The three-story, oceanfront home includes stunning features, including branded decor with signature pink, white, and gold fixtures, an infinity pool, personal cinema, a meditation space, and a fully stocked kitchen for the ultimate Barbie-themed getaway.

And it's advertised at only $60 per night. The house sleeps four, with two bedrooms and two baths.

Plus, the trip will be filled with A-List status experiences from makeovers to fencing lessons, making the stay even more memorable.

Additionally, guests will be treated to a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef, and a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

And yes, guests will have access to Barbie's amazing wardrobe.

"Barbie is encouraging guests to explore her walk-in closet and journey through 60 years of incredible fashion that reflects her many successful careers," the statement read.

Barbie Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Profits from the coveted trip will support The Barbie Dream Gap Project, an initiative in partnership with GoFundMe that "gives girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves."