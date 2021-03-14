These Colorful Vacation Rentals Are Perfect for Your Own 'Barb and Star' Beach Trip

"Throw caution to the wind like a couple of rock and rollers" and book one of these Vrbo properties now.

Pack your fanciest culottes because you and your bestie deserve to go on a trip.

Inspired by the laugh-out-loud, wacky comedy from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, "Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar," home-sharing website Vrbo compiled a list of its most beautiful and beachy stays that will inspire you to get packing (just don't forget your curlers).

These vibrant properties are exactly what we all need to relax and escape the lingering winter cold. Who knows, you might end up falling in love, thwarting an evil plot, or striking up a friendship with a fun-loving water spirit named Trish (or just Reba McEntire).

Take a look at some of these colorful dream stays that pop with bright pinks, blues, yellows, and have lots of airy interiors that are perfect for catching an ocean breeze.

Can't you just hear Barb and Star gasping in awe at this place? This "flamingo pink" private two-story beach house sleeps 10 guests in four bedrooms with three bathrooms. Perhaps the best feature, besides its brilliant hue, is that it's located directly on the beach in Mid Island, Fort Myers Beach, Florida. No motels across a hot parking lot for you. Nightly rates begin at $956.

With two beds and two baths, this little home that's "perched on a hill above the Pacific Ocean" in Playa Flamingo, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is the perfect escape for four guests. The exterior is a sweet, bubblegum color that we're sure Barb has a pair of culottes in. Nightly rates begin at $429.

As you've probably predicted, this movie and this property are practically love letters to the color pink. Located on Rum Point, North Side, Cayman Islands, this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath stay is perfect for six people to relax and get their shimmer back. It's also a waterfront property, so you can go from your bedroom to the beach in seconds flat and there is also a brand new pool deck with raised terraces for alfresco dining. Nightly rates begin at $570.

For those who aren't crazy about the color pink, how about a fresh pop of blue instead? This serene stay in East End, Cayman Islands, is decorated in beautiful blues and white to pay tribute to the gorgeous ocean that's only seconds away from the back door. In addition to being in close proximity to the sand, it also has a renovated pool deck and an enclosed sun porch. It's also an ideal place for snorkeling and can sleep up to 10 people in four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Nightly rates begin at $570.

Located in Orange Beach, Alabama, this resort is a true ringer for the fictional Palm Vista Hotel. Although, no promises that you'll be met with a huge Broadway song and dance when you arrive. The resort is smack dab on a white sand beach and has tons of amenities like its pool, lazy river, hot tubs, decks with incredible views, and a sauna and steam room. The oceanside condo is also big enough to sleep 12, but has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Nightly rates begin at $425.