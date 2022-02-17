Azzurra Castle in Grenada is now open for weeklong stays starting at $10,000.

This Caribbean Castle Comes With Its Own Private Beach and Royal Gardens

Europe isn't the only place where you'll find castles to live out your royal fantasies. For travelers looking for that perfect mix of sand, sun, and sea, Azzurra Castle in Grenada is now officially open for reservations.

Located in L'Anse Aux Epines on the southern shores of Grenada, Azzurra Castle welcomes travelers to a castle that looks and feels like a Moroccan palace — in the Caribbean. Azzurra Castle is set behind Moorish-style walled gardens and accommodates up to 12 people.

Azzurra Castle in Grenada, Caribbean styling, brightly colored rental space in a castle structure with a pool Credit: Courtesy of Mount Cinnamon Hotel and Beach Club

In the gardens, guests will find a double daybed overlooking a lawned area filled with palms that lead the way to two of the castle's six suites. At the foot of the garden, a private deck allows guests to take a dip in the secluded bay or make their way to a small stretch of beach to sunbathe on the sand. For the more active traveler, kayaks and row boats are also available.

Meanwhile, inside Azzurra Castle, there are two dining areas surrounded by Moroccan lanterns and lush plants, setting the scene for either a romantic meal or a dinner party for all the guests. A central swimming pool can be found in one of the courtyards, surrounded by brightly colored mosaics and sprawling sunbathing patios.

Each suite in the castle features a large, adobe-style bathroom, a small private patio garden, and air conditioning to beat the Caribbean heat. The master bedroom has an additional sitting room/study. Though the accommodations are enticing, the draw of this property for larger groups of travelers is the expansive living space, perfect for gathering together. That includes the air-conditioned cinema/media room equipped with cable TV and a DVD player.

Azzurra Castle is also staffed with a housekeeper and cook, though there's an additional charge for food and beverages. As this property is offered in collaboration with nearby Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club, guests at Azzurra will also have access to all the facilities and offerings at the resort.

Travelers interested in vacationing at Azzurra Castle must book a seven-night stay at minimum. Rates for one week start at $10,000. For more information, visit azzurracastleingrenada.com.