This Stunning Azores Villa Comes With Its Own Distillery — and the Perfect Infinity Pool for Cocktail Sipping

Travelers are invited to find mystery, history, and plenty of local fun at the newly opened Adega do Fogo, a luxury home getaway that must be seen to be believed.

Located on the island of Pico, the second-largest island in the Azores archipelago, sits the private holiday home. Though stunning from every angle, what makes this place so majestic is its wildly rich history.

Credit: Courtesy of Adegado Fogo

You see, prior to becoming available for rent, the home was actually a distillery that, according to the accounts of the former owners, was built by a priest around 1820. It acted as a communal distillery that anyone could use, paying only with bottles of the drink they produced, which was typically some variation of água ardente, or brandy.

When Benedita Branco, the new owner of the home, first visited the space, she became overwhelmed with the sensation that she was "entering another dimension," she shares in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. She felt as though she too was going back in time and completely fell in love with the property. So, she decided to take a risk and buy the abandoned mansion with the dilapidated former distillery and restore it to its former glory.

Now, the stills have been restored, and not just for decorative purposes. Branco is still making that homemade água ardente, but now in different flavors using ingredients from the island, such as Pico bananas, pineapple, Irish strawberry, and sweet potato.

Between November and February, guests of the property can participate in the process. And at the end of their stay, can raise a glass of the drink they made themselves with 100% local ingredients.



As for the home itself, despite being several hundred years old, its interiors are a modern dream. The home comes with six thoughtfully furnished bedrooms that include exposed raw wood beams, platform beds, and whitewashed walls, along with a dining space and chef's kitchen. Its exterior includes an infinity-edge pool and landscaping that seamlessly blends with the region's natural beauty.



While staying at the home, guests can also explore their surroundings by hiking the mountain trails, taking bike rides, fishing at the nearby water's edge, spending time at the neighboring vineyards and distilleries, and so much more. And, at the end of a long day, guests can even book a massage in the vacation home's spa. The treatments use essential oils supplied by Essentia Azorica, made from plants native to Pico and its neighboring islands.