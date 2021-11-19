"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is bringing the heat in its sophomore season, and not just with their antics, but with their travel experiences, too.

In the latest episode of the hit Bravo franchise, the ladies of Salt Lake City not only got into some primo drama thanks to cast member Jen Shah that involved the FBI, Homeland Security, and the NYPD (note: If you don't watch the show it's simply too much to get into here, but all we can say is it's great television and worth the binge-watch), but they also made their way to Vail for a little mid-week getaway and a stayed at the absolutely dreamy Avanti Chalet by Curvee.

A bathroom inside 366 Hanson Ranch Rd Credit: Petr Wiese/Courtesy of Cuvée

The women were fortunate enough to cozy up in the ski house to end all ski houses, which comes with eight bedrooms located at the base of Gondola One, making it the ideal spot for a ski-in, ski-out getaway.

"The only private standalone Vail Village home at the base of Gondola One, Avanti is a mountain masterpiece, the result of a multimillion-dollar, carefully crafted renovation in December 2020," reps for the company share on its rental page. "Originally built for Vail's first mayor in Austrian ski home style, Avanti's total transformation converted the traditional compartmentalized rooms into a study of contemporary continuity: sweeping light-filled spaces with clean lines, natural finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and distressed flooring."

A bedroom inside 366 Hanson Ranch Rd Credit: Petr Wiese/Courtesy of Cuvée

Inside the home, guests (Bavolebrities or not) can stretch out in its massive open-floor plan living room complete with wrought iron chandeliers and a two-story stone wood-burning fireplace. Visitors can also gather in the home's professional chef kitchen for a meal, or on warmer days, can make their way outside to spend time in the yard or warm up in the hot tub.

The kitchen inside 366 Hanson Ranch Rd Credit: Petr Wiese/Courtesy of Cuvée

The living room inside 366 Hanson Ranch Rd Credit: Petr Wiese/Courtesy of Cuvée

"Avanti's unique mountain living is ideal for multiple families and events, able to share in the sociability of the same space while doing different things," the listing page adds.