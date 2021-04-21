This Airstream Comes With a Private Pool, Cactus Garden, and Ocean Views in Aruba
Arizona or Aruba?
There's glamping, and then there's sleeping in a fully restored Airstream with its own private pool overlooking the crystalline waters of Aruba.
Airbnb host Katrin is offering stays inside the "beautifully appointed and eco-friendly 30-foot Flying Cloud Airstream" located along the North Coast of Aruba, just 10 minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from the High and Low rise area. And though the Airstream itself looks super chic with its glimmering silver exterior, it's the private saltwater pool surrounded by cacti overlooking the ocean that steals the show.
This spot, Katrin says, provides "exceptional service with attention to detail prioritizing lux sustainability as well as connecting guests to unique local experiences or products, helping to create a truly magical glamping getaway in the Caribbean. We would be delighted to welcome you to this little slice of paradise."
Beyond the pool, the Airstream also comes with an outdoor "Bali Style" shower and toilet, as well as a large pergola so guests can sit under the shade while taking in the views. There's also a fully equipped BBQ area with an outdoor sink, ideal for cooking up Caribbean feasts.
Ready to explore more? The Airstream also comes stocked with snorkel gear, beach chairs, towels, a cooler, and yoga mats for sunrise stretching on the sand.
The home is also a nature-lovers paradise as it comes surrounded by fruit trees and rare indigenous plants, which Katrin says are part of their conservation effort.
"We maintain several watering holes, bird feeders, and artificial owl nests in the surrounding area," she writes. "Binoculars and a bird identification book are at your disposal. Two hiking trails leading to the ocean are very near."
Want to get there and never have to leave? Katrin will introduce you to local urban farmers and bakers who will happily deliver goods upon request, including locally made wines and liquors.
The one warning Katrin offers is that this home isn't the space for those looking to "party or hold large gatherings." It's also not a place for those who can't appreciate and respect the local flora and fauna, and those who may be afraid of lizards, bugs, rabbits, birds, the "occasional" snake, or darkness, as this spot may be lux, but it's still rather remote. But then again, all those warnings could also be music to your nature-loving ears.
Ready to book? See more of the listing on Airbnb.