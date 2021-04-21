This Airstream Comes With a Private Pool, Cactus Garden, and Ocean Views in Aruba

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's glamping, and then there's sleeping in a fully restored Airstream with its own private pool overlooking the crystalline waters of Aruba.

Airbnb host Katrin is offering stays inside the "beautifully appointed and eco-friendly 30-foot Flying Cloud Airstream" located along the North Coast of Aruba, just 10 minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from the High and Low rise area. And though the Airstream itself looks super chic with its glimmering silver exterior, it's the private saltwater pool surrounded by cacti overlooking the ocean that steals the show.

private pool at Exclusive Airstream with Private Pool & Ocean View Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This spot, Katrin says, provides "exceptional service with attention to detail prioritizing lux sustainability as well as connecting guests to unique local experiences or products, helping to create a truly magical glamping getaway in the Caribbean. We would be delighted to welcome you to this little slice of paradise."

Beyond the pool, the Airstream also comes with an outdoor "Bali Style" shower and toilet, as well as a large pergola so guests can sit under the shade while taking in the views. There's also a fully equipped BBQ area with an outdoor sink, ideal for cooking up Caribbean feasts.

interior of Exclusive Airstream with Private Pool & Ocean View Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Ready to explore more? The Airstream also comes stocked with snorkel gear, beach chairs, towels, a cooler, and yoga mats for sunrise stretching on the sand.

The home is also a nature-lovers paradise as it comes surrounded by fruit trees and rare indigenous plants, which Katrin says are part of their conservation effort.

"We maintain several watering holes, bird feeders, and artificial owl nests in the surrounding area," she writes. "Binoculars and a bird identification book are at your disposal. Two hiking trails leading to the ocean are very near."

Want to get there and never have to leave? Katrin will introduce you to local urban farmers and bakers who will happily deliver goods upon request, including locally made wines and liquors.

bedroom in Exclusive Airstream with Private Pool & Ocean View Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb