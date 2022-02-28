This 'Architectural Wonder in the Woods' Is One of the Coolest Airbnbs in New York State

It's time to use that paid time off for something epic. It's time to book this architectural gem in Rhinebeck, New York.

Tucked away in the Hudson Valley, the geometric getaway sits on 30 private acres of land, making it ideal for anyone looking for ample space to social distance. But don't worry, though it feels isolated, the vacation rental is just a few minutes from the restaurants and vineyards that make the region so special.

Architect Steven Holl's Hudson Valley Airbnb in Rhinebeck, NY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests are welcomed into the home by a beautiful entry port before walking into the living piece of artwork. Once through the door, guests will find a massive carved orb that, as the owners share on their Airbnb listing, is meant to be a "play of geometry."

On the main floor, guests can take advantage of the kitchen, which sits in the dead center of the home. It comes complete with everything you'd need to make a feast as impressive as the house.

As for beds, guests can choose between a queen futon bed, sleeper futon sofa, or single futon bed. Though the smallest, the single bed may be the best choice; it sits on top of its very own wooden orb.

Architect Steven Holl's Hudson Valley Airbnb in Rhinebeck, NY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Architect Steven Holl's Hudson Valley Airbnb in Rhinebeck, NY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Though the design of the home is certainly unique, what makes it all the more special is the way it's powered. As the owners explained, "Instead of fossil fuel, the house is heated geothermally. Instead of grid power, the house has electricity from the sun. We are sensitive to the environment and respect its ecological balance."

If it gets chilly, the home does come with a wood stove and guests have access to the home's supply of wood stacked just outside the door. However, if you visit during the summer months, the owners suggest opening the doors and windows, because the house is built with airflow in mind, offering a perfect cross breeze.

Most importantly, the owners explained, the home is actually part of the "T" Space project by architect Steven Holl. The project allows Airbnb rentals like this one to raise funds for a Rhinebeck nonprofit that "operates a gallery, architecture fellowship, and sculpture trail. All the proceeds are directly sustaining this educational initiative."

So, what's it like to stay here? As one guest wrote, it's ​​"a special space one can move with the rhythm of the day and the joy of considered space."