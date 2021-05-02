Love 'Hamilton?' You Can Now Stay Where Aaron Burr Escaped After His Duel With Alexander Hamilton

Don't throw away your shot...to stay a night in a truly historical home, that is.

Hamilton fans and history buffs alike can now book a stay in the historic Archibald Clark house in St Mary's, Georgia on Vrbo.

If you're not already familiar, the Archibald Clark house is famous for being the home where Aaron Burr fled the authorities after his tragically famous duel with Alexander Hamilton in 1804. Although dueling was illegal at the time, the charges against Burr were eventually dropped — though his political career effectively ended after shooting and killing Hamilton. Hey, that's what happens when history has its eyes on you.

The 220-year-old home has been fully restored and can sleep up to seven people in three rooms –– the Winfield Scott, the Alexander Hamilton, or the Aaron Burr suites. The Hamilton suite is the largest and has its own ensuite bath with shower and bidet, while the Scott and Burr rooms share a bath with an extra-deep jacuzzi tub. The Burr room also has its own coffee bar, mini-fridge, and icemaker.

Aaron Burr Vrbo house Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

The home also has a dining room that's perfect for a "family-style" meal, a game closet stocked with plenty of board games to play on a rainy day, a beautiful sunroom with its own bathroom (including a claw-foot tub, a library, a lovely porch with rocking chairs, an outside deck, a real chicken coop, and more rooms to explore. There is also a special "hideaway" room, cheekily named the Harry Potter room. Many original parts of the house have been restored, including the old pine floors, and guests can relax on colonial-inspired furniture throughout the home.

Aaron Burr Vrbo house Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

And since it's been renovated with new visitors in mind, the whole house is equipped with modern comforts like Wi-Fi, a smart TV, laundry, updated kitchen appliances, and lots of games and things to do during your stay.

Nightly rates for this rental start at $361, and availability is fairly open starting in May. For more information and details, visit the Archibald Clark house listing on Vrbo.