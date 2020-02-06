This Luxury Tree House in the African Bush Will Get You Closer to Nature Than Ever Before

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond Ngala Treehouse

A vacation should feel like an escape. However, in our ever-connected world, it can be tough to find a place where you can truly get away from it all. Luckily, andBeyond is here to help.

The travel company, which curates high-end personalized tours in Africa, Asia, and South America, recently unveiled its brand-new Ngala Treehouse, located three miles away from the nearest lodge and nestled about 39 feet in the air in the South African bush, along the border of Kruger National Park.

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond Ngala Treehouse

The tree house, which officially opened in Feb. 2020, is offered through stays at andBeyond's Ngala Safari Lodge and Ngala Tented Camp.

It is fully solar-powered, but comes with no cell phone service or Wi-Fi, meaning you can completely unplug.

Fear not, however, as the tree house does feature plenty of other upscale amenities, including a rooftop deck with an outdoor bed and lounge for alfresco sundowners (a.k.a. happy hour drinks) and enough space for dinner for two, so guests can watch the animals cruise by from a safe distance.

The tree house also has an indoor bedroom, in addition to a full bathroom with an outdoor shower. A stocked bar and jars of midnight snacks are available, too.

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond Ngala Treehouse

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond Ngala Treehouse

To stay in the tree house, couples pack an overnight bag and get a personal escort along with a small private game drive to the accommodations. And, if they sit on the deck long enough, they could see the Big Five wander past.

To book the tree house, guests must first book a stay at the Ngala Safari Lodge or Ngala Tented Camp. Don’t worry, though, as both of those properties come with more than enough luxury amenities and animal sightings to satisfy you, too.