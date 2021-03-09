This Stunning Vacation Rental in Portugal Is a Design Lover’s Dream

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A dreamy art space is something that some people out there can only fantasize about. But you can live out your artsy dreams by staying in this truly unique rental in Portugal.

Located in Portimão, Portugal, about two and a half hours south of Lisbon, the Ana Ana Artistic Habitat is the perfect place for indulging in your love of design while staying in a comfortable, luxurious space. The space was designed by artist, creative director, and interior designer Eric de Bruijn.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Welcome Beyond

According to the listing on Welcome Beyond, the villa has two separate units (a townhouse and a studio) as well as an art gallery. The townhouse is separated into two floors. On the ground floor, guests can spread out in an open space with the gallery and the kitchen, as well as Eric's studio (which is available for rent at an extra fee). On the second floor, there are four double bedrooms and one twin bedroom for you and your entire family to sleep comfortably.

The townhouse also has its own swimming pool and barbecue for times when you're not exploring the city or the beach. The closest beach is Praia da Rocha, only 15 minutes away on foot.

Portimão is particularly known for its food scene, so the Ana Ana Artistic Habitat is in just the right spot to enjoy Portuguese cuisine, including Michelin starred restaurants and local, casual eateries.

The design of the space is very open and airy, while also being an excellent space for urban living. "For Eric, innovative concepts have always been of huge importance in his professional life, and Ana Ana is the physical representation of it. For several years he lived in the countryside, and Ana Ana is the-coming-back-to-city-life, where he wants to inspire and meet other creatives," it says on the property listing. The clean, white interiors mixed with natural details and decor give this space a modern but warm feel.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Welcome Beyond

And unlike an Airbnb or home share, the townhouse offers daily room service as well as the possibility to book breakfast, a private chef, or have your shopping trip organized for you.

Nightly rates begin at €500 to €650 (about $602 to $783 USD), with space for up to 10 people. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Ana Ana Artistic Habitat listing on Welcome Beyond.