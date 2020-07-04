Why sleep in a hotel when you can sleep in a luxury lightboat on the water?

This 70-year-old Lightship Is Now One of Amsterdam’s Coolest Hotels

Some travelers out there are always on the lookout for a truly unique stay that has tons of character. Well, look no further.

Lightship Amsterdam might be the most unique and interesting stay in The Netherlands. This accommodation allows guests to sleep in a 70-year-old British lightship (which is essentially a lighthouse in boat form).

Image zoom Courtesy of Wolfconcepts.com

The lightship is safely docked in the water, only minutes away from the city center. There are two bed and breakfast-style suites available, which are both decked out in luxury amenities.

Each suite, the “Upper Store” and the “Machinery Space,” has a king-sized bed, a free minibar, and a private bathroom, according to Lonely Planet. They also have private entrances, beautiful views of the deck, wharf, and nearby artist studios, and a private terrace. The stay also includes a complimentary breakfast and free WiFi.

“Guests can expect a warm personalized welcome in an iconic industrial environment. They often comment that it looks even better than in the picture,” a spokesperson told Lonely Planet.

All fixtures are sleek and contemporary, with some industrial touches that complement the ship itself. Throughout the ship, there are modern, glass walls that let you see the ship’s interior walls while also enjoying the modernized space.

Image zoom Courtesy of Wolfconcepts.com

Image zoom Courtesy of Wolfconcepts.com

According to Lonely Planet, the ship was renovated by a local couple, who took 11 years to complete. The couple, along with their two children, also live on the ship, according to the lightship’s website.

Booking.com rated this luxurious and creative accommodation a 10 out of 10, so you’re sure to get a comfortable stay while you’re in Amsterdam.