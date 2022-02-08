This Stunning Villa Is on a Private Island in Antigua — Surrounded by Some of the Bluest Waters in the Caribbean
Looking for a Caribbean escape? We've got the perfect vacation rental for you. Located on a private island — known as Long Island or as Jumby Bay — the Allamanda Villa was designed to welcome the Caribbean Sea inward, while harkening a slower pace of life on the car-free island, only accessible by boat.
Available through luxury villa company Edge Retreats, the centerpiece of the villa is its 900-square-foot Great Room that runs 40-feet long with two sprawling seating areas and room for 10 people to dine. The space also opens to a veranda, which leads to a private pool and deck.
The outdoor space, which overlooks Pond Bay Beach, is anchored by lush gardens. And one of the best corners of the property? The daybed in the villa's viewing tower, from which you can enjoy the view over the west-facing garden at sunset.
Inside, the four bedrooms continue to draw guests eyes to the Caribbean Sea, with three of the bedrooms facing the water. Two of them are full master suites with king-size beds and the others have queen beds, while the bathrooms have indoor and outdoor showers, as well as soaking tubs.
Of course, the stay comes with upscale services, including housekeeping, a butler, and a private chef for daily meals and afternoon tea. Also included are daily children's programs, access to the resort's fitness and tennis facility, and water activities, including waterskiing, paddleboarding, kayaking, sunfish sailing, snorkeling, and windsurfing. Use of two six-seat golf carts is included, as well as bikes to take around the island's many pathways.
Despite its remote feel, getting to the island is easy from Antigua and Barbuda's V.C. Bird International Airport; it takes a three-minute drive followed by a seven-minute boat ride. Villa pricing ranges from $10,360 to $16,032 a night with a three-night deposit required at the time of booking.
The U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both currently have a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" alert to Antigua and Barbuda because of COVID-19.
Edge Retreats, which is known for its over-the-top properties, all with private chefs, has vacation rentals in coveted destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, including a stay in Princess Grace Kelly's Monaco suite. Learn more about this Antiguan private island stay here.
