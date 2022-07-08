10 Coolest Airbnbs With Indoor Pools

A vacation home should be an oasis, a place where your every whim is met. And that includes the dream of jumping into a glittering pool — rain or shine.

There are Airbnbs across the U.S. ready to cater to this desire, thanks to indoor pools that rival those at many all-inclusive resorts. All you need to do is pack a bathing suit (or not) and dive in whenever you'd like. Here are 10 Airbnbs with private indoor pools you need to book right now.

Unique Estate: Henryville, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Airbnb

Invite your family, friends, neighbors, and maybe a few extras to this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home that sleeps up to 14. The house, located in the Poconos, sits on three acres of land, and provides plenty of interior space to stretch out in, including a 22-person dining room, an oversized family room for movie nights, and the all-important indoor pool surrounded by massive picture windows, so you can always enjoy the water no matter the season. Book it here.

Secluded Mountain Lodge: Sevierville, Tennessee

Courtesy of Airbnb

Take in the mountain air during the day and lounge by the indoor pool at night at this retreat in Sevierville. The Airbnb has six bedrooms and seven baths for a party of up to 16 guests. It also comes with a lazy river-style indoor pool, which snakes around a small island in the center and features a waterfall at the end. There's also a game room, chef's kitchen, and five-acre private yard. Book it here.

Palatial Estate: Belvedere Tiburon, California

Courtesy of Airbnb

Live like royalty for a day or two inside the Palatial Estate in California. The seven-bedroom home comes furnished with regal style, including plush white couches, oversized fireplaces, a grand piano, and a massive indoor pool. The pool area is flanked with white Roman-style columns, making your swim feel particularly aristocratic. Book it here.

Game Room Home: Tucson, Arizona

Courtesy of Airbnb

Surround yourself with every toy imaginable at this compound in Tucson. The home has a comfortable four beds and four baths, a game room complete with arcade games, a slot machine, and a massive TV for movies. When playing time is over, head to the enormous indoor pool. There's plenty of fun to be had here as well, thanks to a slide and floaties. Book it here.

Golf Course Villa: Punta Gorda, Florida

Courtesy of Airbnb

This five-bedroom villa sits just steps from the eighth hole of the Burnt Store Marina golf course, making it a player's dream. It's also an ideal spot for a post-round hangout, with a game room, bar, saltwater pool, and spa. But you may have to keep reminding yourself you're actually inside as the pool is surrounded by wall-to-wall windows that let the gorgeous Florida sunshine stream inside. Book it here.

Catskills House: Windham, New York

Courtesy of Airbnb

Escape to the Catskills for a country retreat. This five-bedroom home sits on five private acres surrounded by verdant landscapes, making you feel like the only person for miles. It's a true all-seasons oasis, thanks to its hiking trails (open all spring, summer, and fall) and ski slopes, the latter of which can be seen right from the windows. The house also features a heated indoor saltwater pool that allows you to take a dip in both the hottest and coldest days of the year. Book it here.

Lodge Escape: Muncy Valley, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Airbnb

Mountain air awaits at this 8,500-square-foot home in the Muncy Valley. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom abode is situated in the midst of 19 gorgeous acres, with a fire pit for cozy nights, several game rooms, a private fishing pond, and even an indoor heated pool and hot tub. Both are certainly large enough to fit the 16 people this home can host. Book it here.

Luxe Chalet: Plymouth, Vermont

Courtesy of Airbnb

Create your own little spa getaway at this glorious chalet in Vermont. Also known as Mountain Casa, the home has four floors of living space, including an oversized kitchen for gathering, three outdoor living areas, and an indoor pool. The pool area also comes with the added bonuses of a jacuzzi and sauna, which are ideal after a long day of skiing at nearby Okemo Mountain. Book it here.

Invisible House: Joshua Tree, California

Courtesy of Airbnb

This architectural wonder in Joshua Tree is a mirrored, 22-story horizontal skyscraper that blends seamlessly into its surroundings. Awe-inspiring to look at from the outside, the inside is rather fabulous, too. There, guests will find a 100-foot indoor swimming pool with windows looking out to the private 90-acre property, which happens to share a half-mile border with the national park. Book it here.

Secret Healing Oasis: Sag Harbor, New York

Courtesy of Airbnb

Described as a "bohemian retreat," this home is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it a great space for a couples getaway. It's ultra-soothing, too, thanks to its location just minutes from the beach, but if the weather is less than ideal, guests can simply take a dip in the indoor pool or jacuzzi. Finish it off with a few minutes in the sauna. Book it here.