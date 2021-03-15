8 Airbnbs That Are Perfect for Solo Travel — From Cozy Tiny Homes to Chic Apartments

Whether you're looking to take a workcation or simply need a change of pace from your everyday life, a solo trip might be just what you need right now. And while you may not be able to travel far for a solo vacation right now, there are plenty of Airbnb rentals in and around cities, as well as ones completely off the grid, that offer just enough space for one.
From a penthouse apartment in a stylish Detroit neighborhood to a charming cottage in Charlottesville, Virginia, we've rounded up the best Airbnbs for solo travel that you'll want to book for your next getaway.
A tiny home is a great option for solo travel, for obvious reasons. This home, which overlooks Pennsylvania's Conewago Mountains, offers a peaceful retreat with just enough room to enjoy time to yourself, both indoors and out.
To book: airbnb.com, $154/night
Stay in Palm Springs in style at this gorgeous midcentury modern guest house. With a stylish interior, luxurious private outdoor lounge space, and access to the main house's pool, you can really get away from it all at this vacation rental.
To book: airbnb.com, $179/night
For those looking for a nearby getaway from Washington, DC, or Baltimore, MD, consider this rustic cottage, complete with wood paneling, a cozy lofted sleeping area, and wood burning stove.
To book: airbnb.com, $126/night
This light-filled cottage in New York state's Hudson River Valley is perfect for an escape just outside New York City. Enjoy the stunning views inside, or step out onto the porch to take in the beautiful natural surroundings.
To book: airbnb.com, $198/night
If you're looking for an urban getaway, consider this gorgeous penthouse apartment with rooftop access in Detroit's bustling Midtown neighborhood. And with a desk, spacious living area, and high-speed internet, this Airbnb is ideal for a workcation.
To book: airbnb.com, $138/night
This quaint tiny home located in a charming neighborhood in Charlottesville will make you feel instantly at home. Enjoy the impeccably-decorated downstairs living area or head upstairs to the cozy sleeping loft. Whether you're looking to work remotely or unplug and curl up on the couch with a good book, this vacation rental has you covered.
To book: airbnb.com, $95/night
This cozy carriage house apartment is located just minutes from downtown Charleston and the beach, so you'll be able enjoy everything the coastal city has to offer. A comfortable king-size bed, stylish decor throughout, and simple yet well-equipped kitchen make this rental the perfect spot for a solo getaway.
To book: airbnb.com, $88/night
If you want peaceful privacy and stunning views, opt for this rental in Cornville, AZ, located just outside Sedona. Whether you're enjoying the hillside views from the window-filled bedroom or from the wrap-around deck, you can be sure to relax and unplug at this rental.
To book: airbnb.com, $150/night
