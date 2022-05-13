This new spot is one of the best Tulum vacation rentals we've ever seen.

This Mirrored House in Tulum Blends With Its Gorgeous Surroundings — and You Can Rent It for Less Than $200

Want to hide from the hustle and bustle of touristy Tulum and disappear into the jungle of the popular Mexican destination? Then consider renting the mirrored ÖÖD Hötels Uh May tucked between Tulum and the ancient Mayan ruins of Coba, next to the small village of Francisco Uh May.

The structure, created by award-winning Estonian company ÖÖD known for creating wild mirrored houses, is completely in sync with its lush surroundings thanks to its reflective glass façade. The property can easily accommodate two people and is fully air-conditioned and powered by solar energy.

Mirror House Airbnb in Tulum Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The bedroom features a queen-size bed and a chic sitting area beautifully styled with locally crafted furniture. The full bathroom has a rain shower, while the kitchenette is perfect for preparing coffee in the morning. Guests can cook up meals in the covered outdoor kitchen that also features a dining area nestled among the jungle trees.

The mirrored house has plenty of exterior space to entertain and bask in the sun. And speaking of soaking up Vitamin D, when you've had plenty of it, you can take a refreshing dip in the private pool, created using a local stucco technique with materials sourced from native to the Yucatan peninsula Chukum trees. A small open-air gym with fitness equipment will keep you in shape while on vacation. And finally, a patio with a seating area and an observation tower complement the property's impressive facilities.

This is the first ÖÖD Hötels property on this side of the Atlantic. The Estonian company was founded in 2018 by brothers Jaak and Andreas Tiik, whose philosophy is to build houses that are "in harmony with nature," according to the company's website.

Mirror House Airbnb in Tulum Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"The moment you step into one of our houses, you're engulfed in your surroundings, you become one with it, while safely cocooned within the confines of comfort."