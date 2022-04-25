Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

24 Magical Tree House Airbnbs You Can Stay in Around the World

Airbnb launched in August 2008, changing the way people vacation forever. The company allowed travelers to not only bunk up with locals around the globe, but it also shined a light on some unique properties dotting the map. For example, it helped highlight some truly epic tree houses that travelers can climb into at the end of a day. But these aren't your childhood tree houses; they're decked-out architectural masterpieces just begging you to visit.

Need some inspiration? Check out 24 magical tree houses around the world that you can book on Airbnb.

The Joshua Tree House — Virginia, United States

Live out your tiny home dreams at this stunning tree house in Virginia. The 400-square-foot home sits amid a lush forest. Inside, guests will find a walnut spiral staircase, salvaged barn beams, and a gas fireplace to stay cozy at night.

Trang An Lamia Bungalow — Ninh Binh, Vietnam

Located in Ninh Binh province, about 90 minutes south of Hanoi, the Trang An Lamia Bungalow is a massive tree house with chic interiors, unique bird's nest-style seating outside, hammocks, and more. While here, make sure to dine on the locally sourced meals and rent a motorbike to explore the surroundings.

Rose Gums Wilderness Retreat — ​Queensland, Australia

The Rose Gums Wilderness Retreat is a two-bedroom tree house tucked into its rain forest and mountain surroundings. Inside, guests will find two spacious bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a covered porch for guests to enjoy in all seasons. Visitors can also step outside and enjoy miles of hiking trails.

Twin Glass Tree House — Baguio, Philippines

Made up of seven unique residences, which can accommodate up to 30 guests, the Tudor in the Pines home may be the best place in the world to immerse yourself in your surroundings. The glass cabins allow guests to always see the great outdoors, including the property's private garden, its fully equipped barbecue pit, and fire pit.

Tree House Kayu — Cisolok, Indonesia

You'll feel like you're sleeping on top of the world at this tree house in Indonesia. The home — which sits atop its host tree, with a trunk running straight through the middle — has everything one could need for a fantastic stay, but it also offers access to the ground's amenities, including a pool, close proximity to the beach, and more.

Into the Woods Tree House — Monteverde, Costa Rica

Book your own personal dome in the middle of the Costa Rican rain forest. This one-bedroom spot checks all the boxes for a luxurious tree house stay, including vast windows and a transparent roof that allows guests to see the birds flying overhead and monkeys passing through.

Beautiful Tree House — Florence, Italy

Bring a little whimsy to your next treetop getaway with this gorgeous stay in Tuscany. The tree house is outfitted in vintage furnishings, and each wall has chalkboard paint so guests can both read messages from previous guests and leave their own words of wisdom behind.

Boutique Jungle Pod — Tulum, Mexico

For a unique Tulum adventure, book an overnight in this modern jungle pod, which provides 180-degree views. The home comes with a cozy bed, mini bar for making snacks and coffee, and full outdoor shower so you can bathe in nature, too.

Chulavista Dome — Cantabria, Spain

The Chulavista Dome is more than meets the eye; it's actually a two-story tree house built around three European ash trees native to Cantabria. The accommodations come with a comfortable bed, small kitchen area, and bath, while the exterior includes a private garden, gas barbecue, and picnic table so you can sit and enjoy your meals in the great outdoors.

Tree House With Spa — Jouey, France

Located near the medieval village of Mont-Saint-Jean, this tree house sits 23 feet in the air, providing expansive views of the area. The home also features a large balcony — the perfect perch from which to take in the 360-degree vistas. A private Jacuzzi for soothing sore muscles after a day of exploration is also on offer.

Tree House Lika 1 — Drenovac Radučki, Croatia

You can live in the wild and have all the creature comforts you need, too. All you need to do is book this tree house in Croatia, which comes with a comfortable bed, a living space with a TV, a full kitchen, and more. Outside, there are trails for hiking and biking, and the ocean is a mere 20 minutes away.

Caravan Park Tree House — Sexten, Italy

The Caravan Park Tree House is an eco-friendly dream. Built using bio-architecture, the wooden structure also has modern amenities, including high-end finishes, a stand-alone tub, and even a sauna with a window overlooking the Sundial of Sesto.

Nairobi Dawn Chorus — Nairobi, Kenya

Experience the best of Nairobi in this treetop hideaway overlooking a river valley. Guests can wake up to the sounds of nature, spend the day soaking in the outdoor tub, or lounging by the fire pit at night while trying to spot an elephant or two meandering nearby.

Hilltop Tree House — Baltinglass, Ireland

Elevated 12 feet off the ground, the Hilltop Tree House has just enough space for a romantic getaway for two. To reach the place, you must walk 10 minutes uphill, making it feel like a rather remote experience. However, the home is fully solar-powered, so guests never have to worry about their phones needing a charge. The stay also comes with an outdoor kitchen, radio, and balcony overlooking the family farm below.

Tree House With Private Spa — Bonlieu, France

Pamper yourself or a loved one with a stay at this gorgeous tree house in France. The all-wooden home features beautiful stone finishings in the bathroom, an equally alluring dining area, and a built-in spa on the deck for the ultimate heated view.

Chillderness Red Kite Tree Tent — Llandrindod Wells, United Kingdom

This circular tree tent promises visitors a "new perspective." Suspended above the canopy, it isn't filled with fancy furnishings, but it more than makes up for this with a few cool hanging hammocks.

Artist Tree House — Eskilstrup, Denmark

Make all your childhood dreams come true by spending a night in this rustic tree house in Denmark. It may be a little rough around the edges, but it comes with the one thing you need: a comfortable bed. The tree house also sits on a working farm, meaning there are plenty of animals — including pigs, sheep, and cows — to spend your vacation with, too.

Tree House Near Sandy Beach — Peloponnisos, Greece

Find your own slice of Greek paradise at this seaside tree house. The rustic-chic spot is surrounded by pine trees, olive groves, and ocean views, plus there are plenty of ancient ruins to explore throughout the day. Guests will also find supplies in the house, including breakfast, tea and coffee, and Greek wine.

Dreamy Tree House — Tekirdağ, Turkey

Want to sleep in a tree house, but still have all the amenities of a hotel? This spot is for you. The two-story home has a kitchen and living room on the ground level and a bathroom and bedroom on the second. It also offers several outdoor sitting areas, as well as access to a pool and the sandy shoreline just out front.

Inca Tree House — Cusco, Peru

Immerse yourself in local culture by booking this tree house in Peru. The beautiful home provides all the things you need for a comfortable stay, including a plush bed, plus epic views of the surrounding land. But guests here also get the bonus option of booking a cooking class to learn how to create a few local favorites (at an additional cost).

Tree House Hut — Nelspruit, South Africa

You'll feel like you're living in total solitude at this lovely tree house hut in South Africa. Romantic, quaint, and set among a lush grove of jacaranda trees, the home is constructed out of recycled elements, including wooden door frames and upcycled paneling. In the mornings, step through the double doors with handmade, copper-engraved handles and listen to the birds sing on the private porch.

La Cabane — Corse, France

Say "bonjour" to your French dream at this gorgeous tree house, which comes equipped with a full bathroom, bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an outdoor chef's kitchen. Guests also get access to the property's swimming pool, gym, and Jacuzzi for colder nights. This is all within walking distance of local bakeries, butchers, and a supermarket for those looking to stay a while.

Kona Luxury Tree House With Ocean View — Hawaii, United States

Take your Hawaii vacation to the next level by booking this stunning tree house in Kona. It sits above three private acres of land, with a live tree trunk growing through the center. The house also includes a full kitchen (complete with black leathered granite countertops, a bathroom with a custom floor-to-ceiling glass shower, a wraparound lanai, and a bedroom with pocket doors that slide open.

Raven Rock Tree House — North Carolina, United States

