This Tiny Airbnb Right Next to an Active Volcano in Hawaii Is a Real Hot Deal

Here's a hot vacation deal for you. Literally.

If you feel like you've been playing it too cool and comfortable all your life with your stable ground conditions and not living anywhere near any volatile natural phenomena that could erupt at any moment, perhaps you would enjoy vacationing near an active volcano.

Pacific Ocean Kilauea Volcano Airbnb vacation rental Hawaii Credit: Getty Images

You're in luck. Phoenix House, a cozy, little home nestled at the base of Kilauea, in Kalapana, Hawaii, is offering stays for only £90 ($114 USD) per night on Airbnb.

The one-bedroom property is only four miles away from the volcano, which has erupted 66 times since 1983. Yes, it does promise "epic volcano views."

Pacific Ocean Kilauea Volcano Airbnb vacation rental Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

According to the listing, you are "surrounded by lava, the scene here is surreal. You are at Pele's feet...From your window, you can see the plume of smoke where the lava meets the ocean creating the newest land on earth. Smoking Volcano, Glistening Ocean, and miles and miles of dramatic black lava fields are all part of your expansive view and elemental experience here."

Other than being surrounded by lava and ocean, the 450-square-foot house itself is adorable. It comes with a kitchenette equipped with all the amenities, bedroom loft with a queen sized bed and huge windows, living area, bathroom, and high speed Wi-Fi.

Pacific Ocean Kilauea Volcano Airbnb vacation rental Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Pacific Ocean Kilauea Volcano Airbnb vacation rental Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The owner, Jade, advertises the house as "a space to go to be reborn." She also teaches yoga if you need to stretch out.

If you do need to get away from the lava, the ocean view is a nice retreat. There are also plenty of things to do in the area like black sand beaches, waterfall, and geothermal warm ponds.