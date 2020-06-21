These Were Airbnb's Most-liked Rentals on Instagram Last Summer

It's easy to get nostalgic for travel right now. Just think, a few months ago people were blissfully flying, driving, and taking trains all over the globe to explore new sights, taste new foods, and meet new people without a care in the world. While we can't exactly travel extensively right now, we can look back on our travels past and start daydreaming about globetrotting again in the future. And Airbnb wants to help you do just that by taking a look back at its most liked homes on Instagram from summer 2019.

"Snapped by guests during their stays, the most popular community-generated images from June to August 2019 were dominated by incredible landscapes, waterfronts and countryside retreats," Airbnb explained in a statement. The homes include a secluded "bunkie" on seven stunning acres surrounding Lake Eugenia, Canada; a private floating villa in Lilypad Palm Beach, Australia; and much more. Check out the top 10 most liked Airbnb listings on Instagram below.

Paradeiso Beach Bungalow: Milos, Greece

The adorable studio bungalow, which is actually a converted fisherman's boathouse, sits directly on the sandy shores of Firopotamos beach on the island of Milos. Perfect for a romantic Greek Island getaway for two.

Spa House: Møre og Romsdal, Norway

The four bedroom, two bathroom home not only comes with spa-like amenities including a hot tub, but also comes with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean all around. Ideal for small groups looking to get away from it all and find a bit of zen.

Il Giglio: Bellagio, Italy

There's no vacation like one to Lake Como, Italy. The Il giglio home sits right on the lake and comes with its own heated swimming pool so guests can hop in whenever they'd like before taking a romantic wooden boat ride over to George Clooney's place (if he invites you).

Casa Volta cerca de casa Wabi: Oaxaca, Mexico

Casa Volta may be located in Mexico, but it comes with overwhelming Italian design charm. The two bedroom, two bathroom home comes with its own pool and sits just a few miles off the coast so guests can choose whichever way they want to relax.

Small Cottage: Hordaland, Norway

If you'd still like to travel this year finding a socially distant hideaway is key. And perhaps none are as perfect for getting away from everyone and everything than this cottage in Hordaland, Norway. The remote cabin comes with all the modern amenities one would need, but its best asset is its views of the Sandvin Lake. Come hike, read, relax, or just do nothing at all in total peace.

Private Floating Villa: Palm Beach, Australia

This private floating villa in Palm Beach, Australia is another home that's perfect for taking a break from the world. Not only does a stay here come with solitude and views, but it also includes a tasting plate and champagne on arrival, dinner, breakfast from The Boathouse Palm Beach, a private self-drive tender, 24 hour concierge service and use of the owner's stand-up paddle boards and fishing gear.

Cliff House: Mollymook Beach, Australia

The Cliff House in Mollymook is what beach bungalow dreams are made of. The fresh three bedroom, two bathroom home is ultra-crisp and comes with stellar views of the surrounding ocean. The home comes with a fully equipped kitchen and a great selection of cook books, making it the ideal spot for small families to gather for a great vacation meal.

The Highlands: Lake Eugenia, Canada

Seven acres of land means guests get unparalleled privacy when they stay at The Highlands house in Lake Eugenia. The home was purposefully designed to face the southwest to optimize the sunset views over Lake Eugenia, which guests can enjoy while sitting on the oversized porch looking out into the large open meadow just outside.

Pelangi Skai Joglo Treehouse: Katik Lantang, Bali

Bali is surely a destination on every traveler's bucket list, but to get more specific people should add the Pelangi Ska Joglo treehouse too. The wooden house sits among the jungle treetops of Ubud, Bali and comes with 360-degree views, but the most special has to be right from its outdoor soaking tub where guests can sit and relax all day long.

Heazille Barn: Devon, UK