Airbnb Luxe Has the Platform's Best Rentals — Here Are 11 of Our Top Picks

Luxurious ski chalets that feel like personal lodges, Mexican beach villas that come with a private chef, and stunning mansions in some of L.A.'s most sought-after zip codes: These are the kinds of homes you'll find available to book on Airbnb Luxe — a curated selection of luxurious properties that go beyond your standard vacation rental.

According to the Airbnb Luxe website, these extraordinary homes undergo a 300-plus point inspection, have exceptional designs, and offer upscale amenities, with add-ons like airport pickup and pantry stocking available for an extra fee. They can also help craft itineraries and bring in chefs, massage therapists, housekeeping, and more. These homes have a price tag to match, too — there are options reaching $1,000, $5,000, or even over $10,000 per night. We've rounded up some truly incredible homes available on Airbnb Luxe, so you can plan your next luxury vacation (or staycation).

Orum House in Los Angeles, California

Designed by renowned architect Zoltan Pali, this nine-bed, nine-bath modern home spans 18,850 square feet. Its glass walls and ample outdoor space provide stunning views of the ocean and Los Angeles, and with a home theater, gym, sauna, wine cellar, swimming pool, hot tub, and fire pits, you may never want to leave. However, it's just a short drive to some of the city's best attractions, too.

Meadow Estate, Southampton, New York

This four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath Hamptons home located near Southampton Village and the beach is perfect for summer escapes from the city. Outside, you'll find a pool, grill, and plenty of space with sun loungers and tables shaded by umbrellas, and inside, a gas fireplace, chef's kitchen, and more.

Lavender Sky, Glen Ellen, California

Sprawling views of hills, vineyards, and 200 lavender plants make this home the perfect wine country retreat. This charming abode has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with all the amenities you'd expect, like a fully equipped kitchen, espresso machine, fireplace, and more. However, the outdoor space is the real draw, with a swimming pool, terrace, garden, barbecue, and more overlooking the Valley of the Moon.

Twin Palms Sinatra Estate, Palm Springs, California

Sure, there are plenty of beautiful homes in Palm Springs, but this four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath estate is completely unique — it was commissioned by Frank Sinatra in 1947. Fans of classic mid-century design will love the vintage touches, and the piano-shaped pool is perfect for cooling off on warm summer days.

Sweet Carolina, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Enjoy a resort-like stay at this eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home located on the beach on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The luxurious outdoor space includes a pool with a swim-up bar, a fire pit, tiki bar, hot tub, and more, so guests can take advantage of five-star amenities in total privacy.

Three Old Farm, Nantucket, Massachusetts

With six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, this modern yet timeless Nantucket home provides enough space for up to 14 guests. Sea-inspired decor imparts a classic New England feel, and the pool, hot tub, fire pit, and grill are essentials for summer here. The home is also just a short drive from nearby attractions, restaurants, and the beach.

Setai Oceanfront Townhouse, Miami Beach, Florida

Some Airbnb Luxe accommodations are actually located within luxury hotels, like this stunning townhouse, which is situated within The Setai hotel. This three-bed, three-bath abode offers incredible views of South Beach and the Atlantic Ocean from its private balcony, and guests can enjoy all the hotel amenities, including the pools, restaurants, and more.

Alpine Sanctuary, Park City, Utah

With six bedrooms and six and a half baths, this incredible chalet feels more like a private ski lodge than a vacation rental. With ski-in/ski-out access to the Snowonder ski run and a short drive to more skiing, this is the ideal rental for winter sports fans. Cozy up by the wood-burning fireplace, or warm up in the outdoor hot tub or by the fire pit after a day on the slopes.

Tree House, Nayarit, Mexico

This luxurious tree house, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, offers a unique experience set among the treetops. Outdoor living areas include a hot tub, shower, and dining table, so you can enjoy forest and ocean views while relaxing. Guests can also visit Punta Sayulita Beach Club for shared amenities, including beach access, a gym, and pools.

Casa Fryzer 52, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

If you've ever dreamt of having a resort all to yourself, this is the rental for you. This incredible home has six bedrooms and six baths, as well as a long list of five-star-worthy amenities like a tennis court, stunning infinity pool, swim-up bar (in addition to a normal outdoor bar), pizza oven, hot tub, fire pit, and more. And inside, you'll find a home theater, wine cellar, pool table, and gym.

Beach Shack, Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

