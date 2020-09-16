6 Airbnbs Keeping Latinx Culture Alive for Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and Airbnb is here to celebrate it.

From now through Oct. 15, the home-sharing giant is hosting a month’s worth of experiences to showcase Hispanic and Latinx communities to both recognize and celebrate the “positive impact that they have made to society.”

We’ve already told you about the awesome virtual experiences Airbnb is hosting all month long, including a one-time online cooking class hosted by Eva Longoria. But now, we want to share Airbnb’s curated list of homes that it says “keep the Latinx culture alive.” Check out a few of the offerings below.

The Happy Hacienda: La Quinta, California

The Happy Hacienda is an adorable desert getaway ideal for up to six guests thanks to the vibrant Spanish-style home’s three bedrooms and two baths. Best of all, it comes with a sparkling crystal blue pool ideal for a dip. Book now starting at $253/night

Casa Colonial: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Casa Colonial is the spot to be for larger groups. The crisp, light and airy home can comfortably fit 12 guests, with its six bedrooms and six baths. It’s centrally located in Old San Juan, meaning visitors will be in a prime spot to simply step outside and see everything the city has to offer. Book now starting at $562/night

Mi Casa, Su Casa: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Hispanic heritage is alive and well in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That’s where visitors will find the adorable two-bedroom, two-bathroom Mi Casa home. The Spanish style home comes with memory foam mattresses for a comfortable night’s rest and is centrally located just minutes from town. Book now starting at $114/night.

Mexican Style Bungalow: Austin, Texas

Looking for an ultra-colorful stay? Look no further than this one-bedroom, one-bath home in Austin. The technicolor home offers plenty of whimsy both inside and out with its various paint colors. Visitors can also hit nature trails right outside the doors or just stay in and take as many Instagram photos as they’d like. Book now starting at $225/night.

Casa Don Miguel: Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States

Sleep inside an absolutely stunning traditional adobe dwelling in Santa Fe. The listing comes with a main house and a guest house, perfect for small families or couples traveling together. Both homes open onto the patio, where guests can sit and relax by a rock fountain and take in the gorgeous views of the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains. Book now starting at $352/night

La Casita de Avila: El Paso, Texas

Want to live like a local? Book a stay with the Avila Family in El Paso. The family has opened their home, La Casita de Avila, to guests from all over the globe. Guests will be welcomed with open arms to the historic neighborhood near Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, but can also find plenty of solitude inside the one-bedroom apartment that blends both traditional and modern style. Book now starting at $88/night.