Airbnb Implements New Rules for Guests Under 25 in Hopes of Preventing House Parties

The rule applies to anyone under 25 trying to book an entire home in their hometown.

In an effort to prevent house parties, Airbnb will stop renting entire homes to some guests in the U.S. under 25 years old, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Guests who are 24 and younger with less than three positive reviews or a negative review won’t be able to book a whole house close to where they live, Airbnb recently announced. Younger guests, however, can still book entire homes outside their area as well as any private room or hotel room through Airbnb.

“The overwhelming majority of guests treat Airbnb listings like they’re in their own homes and neighborhoods, and 99.95% of trips on Airbnb have no safety-related issues reported,” the company wrote in a statement. “But given the scale at which the Airbnb platform operates, we want to continue investing in solutions to get that percentage as close as possible to 100%.”

The new policy comes after Airbnb launched a campaign to promote travel closer to home amid the spread of COVID-19 as well as the increasing popularity of domestic trips this summer. It also follows a similar initiative in Canada earlier this year, the company said.

“Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority, and it’s more important now than ever,” Airbnb said in the statement. “With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States.”

Last year, Airbnb vowed to crack down on house parties following a fatal shooting at a rental property in California after more than 100 people showed up for a party advertised on social media.

While travel, in general, has no doubt been impacted by the spread of COVID-19 in the country, many travelers have turned to home vacation rentals as an alternative to hotels. Airbnb has rolled out a cleaning protocol that includes requiring 24 hours between guest reservations, as well as allowing people to search for hosts who have earned the company’s “The Cleaning Protocol” certification.