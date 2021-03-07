Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Relax in an Infinity Pool Overlooking the Duoro River at This Rustic Airbnb in Portugal

Time to see how the other half lives — and on this trip you can bring your entire family.

Airbnb is full of amazing, luxurious stays all over the world, so it comes as no surprise that this villa in Portugal is popular with travelers everywhere.

Located in Penafiel, Porto, Portugal, the Duoro Villa is a rustic but luxurious property with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and enough room for nine guests. So, if you're looking to take the extended family on a European vacation, this might be the best place to do it.

Guests will have private access to the entire house, which is two floors. On the first floor, there's a large living room and dining area, as well as a full kitchen and wood stove, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. On the second floor, guest will find one more bedroom as well as an "area once destined for the production of wine, with a mill, and a space with a 'table football' table connected directly to the pool," according to the listing description.

And the pool? It's a gorgeous, modern infinity pool that overlooks the Duoro River. The view from this property truly can't be beat.

And even though this property looks fairly out-of-the-way, it's only 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) from Porto, where you can enjoy a more metropolitan experience including delicious restaurants, shopping, and plenty of places to enjoy Portuguese culture. Porto is the second-largest city in the country and is home to the Mercado de Bolhao marketplace, museums, historical sites, and lots of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful landscape.

And when you're done exploring, it's only a 30 to 45 minute trip back to the villa where you can relax in perfect, spa-like bliss in the property's jacuzzi tub, cook a traditional Portuguese dinner, or take a long, leisurely swim.

Nightly rates for this property begin at $390 and there is availability in March and beyond.

For more information or to book a stay, visit the Duoro Villa listing on Airbnb.