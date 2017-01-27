Beach vacations are great. Private island vacations are even better.

Rent Your Own Private Island Off the Coast of Belize for Less Than $800

Ever wanted an entire island to yourself? Turns out you can rent one on Airbnb.

Bird Island, an atoll off the banks of Placencia, Belize, costs $795 a night, with a three-night minimum stay.

Find some friends, split the cost, and you can officially go on the Best. Vacation. Ever. The accommodations are fit for six people, with four bedrooms, four beds, and an air mattress.

Belize Island Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Belize Island Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition to a private island, this Bird Island rental also includes:

One of the best snorkeling and fishing areas in Belize

A kitchen for preparing an island picnic

Transportation to and from island from Placencia

Four kayaks

Local phone and Wi-Fi

A lookout tower and sundeck

