Rent Your Own Private Island Off the Coast of Belize for Less Than $800
Beach vacations are great. Private island vacations are even better.
Ever wanted an entire island to yourself? Turns out you can rent one on Airbnb.
Bird Island, an atoll off the banks of Placencia, Belize, costs $795 a night, with a three-night minimum stay.
Find some friends, split the cost, and you can officially go on the Best. Vacation. Ever. The accommodations are fit for six people, with four bedrooms, four beds, and an air mattress.
In addition to a private island, this Bird Island rental also includes:
- One of the best snorkeling and fishing areas in Belize
- A kitchen for preparing an island picnic
- Transportation to and from island from Placencia
- Four kayaks
- Local phone and Wi-Fi
- A lookout tower and sundeck
Bird Island is completely private, but if you're looking for some civilization, Placencia is a three-hour drive away. There's also an option to have a cook stay on the island if you need help cooking and cleaning, plus a guide for collecting your own conch or lobsters around the area.