The Duo Behind the 'Macarena' Are Renting Out Their Spanish Villa on Airbnb to Celebrate the Song's 25th Anniversary

It's been 25 years since the Macarena debuted, a phenomenon that swept the globe. Now, Airbnb is celebrating the milestone anniversary with a special stay in the Spanish villa of Los del Rio, the duo who created the iconic dance craze and catchy tune.

Los del Río Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

On June 28 at 10 a.m. EST, 90's kids everywhere can request to book a two-night stay for Aug. 3 in the Andalusian villa Airbnb says inspires the duo's music, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. As part of the stay, fans will get the chance to chat with the musicians and get help perfecting their dance moves as well as have access to a private karaoke room and Spanish guitars.

Beyond rocking out, the lucky guests can relax by the home's gorgeous outdoor pool or have a drink on one of the patios.

Macarena Airbnb pool with lounge chairs Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The villa is available for up to four guests for €25 per night - to celebrate the anniversary - plus taxes and fees. Bookings are available on a first come, first served basis.

"We can't believe 25 years have gone by since Macarena became one of the most listened to songs of summer," Los del Río said in a statement provided to T+L. "Without a doubt, the best way to celebrate this milestone with our fans is to open the doors of our favorite rural refuge and list it on Airbnb."

A stage set with roses for La Macarena Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Those who can't make it to Spain can still celebrate the Macarena with an online experience with Los del Rio where they'll show off their cooking, dancing, and (of course) singing skills. Bookings for the experience also open at 10 a.m. on June 28. The event, which will be for 10 people, will take place on Aug. 3 in both English and Spanish.

The celebration comes just weeks after Spain opened to vaccinated tourists from the United States. Travelers who have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine (like Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson) are allowed to enter.

It also comes after the European Union added the U.S. to its safe travel list.