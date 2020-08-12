This Safari Company Is Offering Full Bush Camp Buyouts so You Can Create a 'Travel Bubble'

African Bush Camps has created a new way for you to visit its luxury properties around Africa.

Travel is most certainly changing, but companies like the African Bush Camps are rolling with the punches to still offer travelers a chance to see the world.

In August, African Bush Camps announced its new travel bubble program, which allows families and small groups to purchase buyouts of each of the company’s 16 bush camps across Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Pricing based on 10 adults sharing a bushcamp starts at $3,880 per person.

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps

“Imagine you and your fellow travelers surrounded by Zambia’s Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park, a short distance from the Victoria Falls, with a buyout of Thorntree River Lodge,” the company shared. “Or relaxing along the banks of a lagoon that flows into the Khwai River at Khwai Tented Camp in Botswana...Or indulging in an ‘armchair safari’ beneath the shade of a mahogany tree at Kanga Camp in the most remote part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mana Pools National Park, in Zimbabwe.”

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps

Guests can choose to experience any one of these travel visions for themselves and up to 10-16 friends in some camps. And really, we’re using the word “camp” loosely as each destination comes with modern tents and full hotel-style amenities including indoor/outdoor showers, oversized wraparound decks on each tent, and more.

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps

As part of the buyouts, guests will also take part in game drives, guide-led walking safaris, birding outings, mokoro (dugout canoe) trips, cultural visits, and just have the chance to sit out and watch the wildlife go by.

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps

If staying at one camp isn’t enough guests may also choose to buyout multiple camps and connect to each one via a private charter plane to minimize health risks.

“There is so much adventure and plenty of space to go around in the African bush,” Beks Ndlovu, Founder and CEO of African Bush Camps, said. “We want group travelers to know that a buyout is a great way for them to experience it safely and at great rates, with all of the exquisite comforts and authentic adventures that our team works so hard to provide.”

Image zoom Courtesy of African Bush Camps