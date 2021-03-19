20 U.S. Hotels With Stunning Private Villas

Privacy has long been valued by vacationers, and today it's even more sought after by travelers anxious to visit new places or enjoy a staycation in their own locale. While hotels and resorts these days are taking added measures to ensure their guests' health and safety, many visitors want the additional comfort of their own villa, cottage, or other separate accommodation.

Private pools, secluded outdoor areas, room service dining, and even personal chefs are amenities that add to the experience. For some travelers, a romantic getaway is the reason for booking a villa, cabin, or bungalow away from the main hotel. For others, the motivation is health — minimizing contact with other guests and staff. Still others value the exclusivity of their own home away from home.

From rustic to elegant, these hotels and resorts meet the needs and preferences of today's travelers.

Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, CA

Montage Laguna Beach Image zoom Credit: Montage Laguna Beach

Villas at this luxurious oceanfront hotel boast 3,000 square feet of exquisitely furnished living space, spacious private patios, panoramic ocean views, outdoor gas grills, two gas fireplaces, marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and separate showers, and full gourmet kitchens.

The Resort at Pelican Hill: Newport Beach, CA

Located along the Newport coast in a lush landscape, the villas are fully furnished two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences offering ocean or garden views, more than 2,000 square feet, two and a half baths, private garage, and spacious, furnished outdoor areas.

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano: San Juan Capistrano, CA

Patio fireplace and seating at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection

Set in the historic mission's neighborhood, the Inn's three Adobe-inspired villas feature separate living room space, private outside terrace with fireplace or fire pit, decorative Spanish-style tiles, and kitchenette with a microwave oven, mini-fridge, and sink.

Avalon Hotel: Palm Springs, CA

This boutique hotel, on more than four landscaped acres near downtown Palm Springs, offers pools, cabanas, spa, and luxurious amenities. Historic one- and two-bedroom bungalows are fully furnished with private patios, fireplaces, designer linens, and curated minibars.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa: Indian Wells, CA

This luxurious property offers golf, pools, a variety of dining spots, and expansive one- and two-bedroom villas with private patios furnished with dining sets, umbrellas, and BBQ grills. Soaking tubs, walk-in showers, fireplaces, and wet bars are included.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa: Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Villa interior at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

This luxurious property offers The Villas, featuring 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space with gourmet kitchens, private outdoor terraces with hot tubs and grills, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. Garden courtyards, fountains, and hand-painted tiles create a luxe Mediterrean atmosphere.

La Quinta Resort & Club: La Quinta, CA

The resort offers golf, tennis, spa, and accommodations that include casitas and 450-square-foot villas with private patios or yards, fireplaces, and poolside locations. The 900-square-foot King-Spa Villa features a kitchen, separate living room, and spa pool access.

Beach Village at Hotel del Coronado: Coronado, CA

Beach Village at Hotel del Coronado Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The oceanfront Beach Village at the historic hotel includes 78 cottages and villas featuring private patios and balconies overlooking the Pacific, access to secluded pools, 24-hour fitness center, as well as complimentary lounge chairs, umbrellas, cabanas, and beach beds.

Terranea Resort: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Overlooking the Pacific on the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula, this 102-acre resort offers a variety of accommodations including bungalows, casitas, and The Villas at Terranea, with two- and three-bedroom residences featuring private outdoor hot tubs and golf course or ocean views.

Belmond El Encanto: Santa Barbara, CA

Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara, California Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Belmond El Encanto

Located in the hills above Santa Barbara with views of the Pacific and lush gardens, the resort's California craft and Spanish colonial style bungalows are set along winding pathways. Fireplaces, private patios, and furnished porches are among amenities at the unique residences.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows: Scottsdale, AZ

Set on 23 acres, the resort offers suites, bungalows, and two residential villas featuring mid-century modern style, artisan furnishings, and private patios with desert landscape views. Several bungalows are tucked away in a secluded area called The Retreat with extra privacy and its own pool.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa: Scottsdale, AZ

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn private villa Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott

Set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in Paradise Valley, the resort offers private casitas ranging from Resort Casitas with private patios and luxurious walk-in showers to Sun Deck Casitas and Signature View Casitas, boasting spacious sun decks and stunning mountain views.

Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas: Scottsdale, AZ

A short distance from the main hotel in a secluded community, the two-bedroom Scottsdale Villas offer a separate security gate, concierge services, furnished patio, full kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, and private villas pool in addition to the main Hilton pool, spa, and wellness center.

Castle Hot Springs: Castle Hot Springs, AZ

Set in a secluded canyon among the Bradshaw Mountains, the resort features natural heated pure mineral water flowing over rocks of varying hues. Accommodations include spring bungalows with fireplaces and covered decks located along a gentle stream. Sky View cabins offer telescopes on their expansive wood decks along with private outdoor clawfoot tubs.

Grand Wailea: Wailea, HI

Set on a mountainside in Maui with ocean views, the residential-style two- and three-bedroom Ho'olei Villas offer expansive living space, private lanai with gas grill, gourmet kitchen, and private pool. Villa guests can enjoy all the resort's amenities.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: Kailua Kona, HI

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Resorts

On Hawaii's Big Island, the luxury oceanfront resort features the Ho'onanea Villa, the Makaloa Villa, and the exquisite 5,500-square-foot Hawaii Loa Presidential Villa, in addition to recently renovated guestrooms and suites. Amenities include the new Golf Hale and course enhancements, spa, and Kings Pond with more than 4,000 tropical fish.

Ocean House: Watch Hill, RI

This historic beachfront hotel offers world-class amenities and pure luxury. Guests can stay in cottages ranging from cozy two-bedroom bungalows to expansive seven-bedroom homes with the convenience of a dedicated cottage concierge to coordinate requests.

Chatham Bars Inn: Chatham, MA

Aerial view of Chatham Bars Inn Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chatham Bars Inn

One of Cape Cod's most beloved destinations, the Inn consists of 30 separate buildings spread throughout a 25-acre site. Its classic New England-style cottages are situated along a private beach, and its Octagon House, a three-level beachfront home, offers spectacular views, balcony, full kitchen, and show-stopping center spiral staircase.

Beverly Hills Hotel: Beverly Hills, CA

The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows's private pool Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Dorchester Collection

This historic hotel, known for its iconic pink and green decor, is home to the legendary Polo Lounge and luxe Hollywood glamour. The hotel's 23 private bungalows include Bungalow 1, where Marilyn Monroe stayed, and Bungalow 22, furnished in mid-century Palm Springs style.

The Inn at Death Valley: Death Valley, CA