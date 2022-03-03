A New Glamping Resort Is Coming to Bryce Canyon in June — With Chic Design and Epic Views

Outdoor retreats might've boomed during the pandemic, but that has only whet the appetites of travelers for even more vacations in nature. That's why it comes as little surprise that luxury glamping company Under Canvas is opening its 10th property and fifth outpost in Utah. The latest Under Canvas is set to open near Bryce Canyon National Park on Jun. 2, 2022.

"Since Under Canvas first began with a camp in West Yellowstone in 2012, we've continued on our mission of enhancing access to the great outdoors," Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

Interior of Under Canvas tents Credit: Bailey Made

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon will be located just 15 minutes outside the famous national park, set on 750 acres of mountain plains with views of Mount Dutton, Adams Head, Dixie National Forest, and Utah's famous red rocks. From any point on the remotely located property, it wouldn't at all be surprising if you saw elk or antelope meander by.

Guests are accommodated in upscale, solar-powered, safari-style tents, each of which has West Elm furnishings (including a king-size bed), a wood-burning stove, and an en suite bathroom with hot water. The camp also has a two-room, family-style tent called the Hoodoo Suite, as well as a special Stargazer tent with a window above the bed. Given that Under Canvas Bryce Canyon is set at an elevation of 7,600 feet in a dark area away from city lights, night-sky viewing conditions are prime.

Interior of Under Canvas tents Credit: Bailey Made

The property also offers on-site dining and special programming for guests, from morning yoga to live music in the evenings — and complimentary s'mores around the campfire, of course.

The opening of the Bryce Canyon property completes Under Canvas' presence on the Southwest's famous "Grand Circle" circuit, a 950-mile road trip that takes travelers to some of the most famous national parks in Utah and Arizona, including Zion, Arches, and the Grand Canyon. In addition to Bryce Canyon, Under Canvas operates sites in (or near) Zion, Moab, Lake Powell – Grand Staircase, and the Grand Canyon, making it easier than ever to plan a road trip.