This Private Villa in Jamaica Comes With an Infinity Pool, Putting Green, and Private Pub

You don't have to travel far into Jamaica to find paradise. In fact, it's sitting just 12 miles from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport.

Enter The Tryall Club, a private country club resort made up of 84 private villas, nine tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course, and a beach club with front-row views of the glimmering Caribbean waters.

The property extends over 2,200 acres, with some villas lining the oceanfront and others tucked away in the hills, all easily traversed by golf carts. While each villa is individually owned, named, decorated, and staffed, guests can gather at the communal Great House. At the Great House, guests can partake in a daily afternoon tea served on the veranda or sip sunset cocktails with their fellow vacationers before returning to their villas for dinner.

Courtesy of The Tryall Club

I recently visited The Tryall Club to test one of the resort's oceanview villas, Quinntessential. A five-bedroom home with a heated infinity-edge pool, Quinntessential is the type of vacation getaway you never want (or have) to leave the entire time you're there.

As Quinntessential sits high above sea level, I initially thought I'd miss the calming sounds of the ocean and the serenity that comes with easy access to sand and surf. Views that can only be described as panoramic pushed that thought out of my mind immediately upon arrival.

Courtesy of The Tryall Club

Greeted by Quinntessential's staff of seven, my travel partner and I quickly settled into our rooms and began to explore the property — starting with a dip in the saltwater pool and a couple of frozen rum cocktails freshly prepared by the villa's butler.

Once we dried off, it was time to tour the rest of the house. The decor of the entrance hall — clean, crisp whites and touches of blue — extends out onto the veranda and pool terrace. An expansive sofa and coordinating chairs sit on one side of the covered area, and we took all of our meals at the adjacent outdoor table that looks out onto the pool and equally azure waters.

Courtesy of The Tryall Club

A total of 10 guests can stay within the villa's five bedrooms, but the star of the show is truly the primary suite. Here, I had access to a private sitting area (perfect for curling up with a book before bed) and a smaller terrace with a couple of Adirondack chairs and an infinity-edge plunge pool for added solitude. A small cottage next door, just a couple of steps from the main villa, houses three other bedrooms, one downstairs and two upstairs; the fifth bedroom is found just down a set of stairs neighboring the pool.

Quinntessential provides more than just a place to swim and rest your head at night. There's a hammock on the far end of the property, flanked by palm trees, where you can find peaceful moments, and there's even a private putting green for guests who want to practice their technique before embarking on a round at the club's Montego Bay golf course.

Courtesy of The Tryall Club

However, one of the most memorable aspects of the villa is the pub. Hidden below the pool area is an Irish-inspired bar with a game table, TV, and wine cellar, which has all the makings of a stellar night in with your travel crew.

Although it may be tempting to spend the majority of your days and nights in the villa — as the staff does an incredible job of taking care of your every desire (including midnight sugar cravings solved by the always-full cookie jar in the pantry) — I highly recommend spending at least a morning or two on the larger Tryall property.

Courtesy of The Tryall Club

By renting Quinntessential, you also get access to three golf carts, which you can drive to the beach, gym, and the Great House. Or, as I did, take some time to simply explore the rolling roads lined with lush foliage, bright blooms, and other villas peeking through the greenery.

Whether you're looking for somewhere to take a trip with friends, a place to soak up some R&R with your loved ones, or simply to celebrate yourself, there's no place as private or pristine as Tryall Club — particularly its Quinntessential villa.

For more information or to book Quinntessential, visit The Tryall Club website.