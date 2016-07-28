You might have heard about the resort in Micronesia that was going for $49. Owners Doug and Sally Beitz wanted to spend more time with their growing family, and felt it was time to move on from the business.

So they set up a public contest where interested parties could purchase as many $49 raffle tickets as they wanted.

Unlike many "too good to be true" situations, there was no catch. The Beitz's announced the new owner this week.

"Joshua from New South Wales", as the winner is being identified, had ticket number 44,980. The resort comes a staff of 16 people, a minimum of $5,000 in food supplies, $10,000 in the business's bank account, and a whole new home.

And that's not where the perks of owning an island resort end.

Here are some of the views that Joshua will have from his new island home.