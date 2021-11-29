Buy it out for the holidays and invite up to 15 guests.

This New Colorado Retreat Comes With a Private Chef and Unlimited Ranch Activities — for $15,000 a Night

Triple C Ranch in Colorado, new redesign with updated interiors for a cozy cabin feel. The scenery is autumn and winter

If the return of "Yellowstone" for its fourth season is inspiring dreams of a mountain retreat, you'll want to hear about Triple C Ranch by Cuvée. Ninety minutes west of Denver, this ranch-style experience comes with private chef dining and a dedicated on-site concierge. Two lodges, built with refurbished logs, feature alpine-chic interiors, sleek bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and panoramic mountain views.

Triple C Ranch in Colorado, new redesign with updated interiors for a cozy cabin feel. The scenery is autumn and winter Credit: Courtesy of Triple C Ranch

Guests at the 250-acre ranch enjoy access to fly fishing, hiking, four-wheeling, archery, and equine experiences that include riding lessons, guided trail rides, rodeo demonstrations, and equine therapy. Fully redesigned by luxury travel brand Cuvée, the all-season property's Thunder Lodge features open living areas, a wraparound terrace, and an outdoor dining area. The adjacent Elk Lodge offers a chef-equipped kitchen, farm-style dining table, and deck with an outdoor grill. The lodges, within a short walk of each other, are set above three ponds, with 360-degree views of the surrounding Rockies.

"The majestic mountains, beautiful Aspen trees, and acres of cattle and horses inspired me to design the home around floor-to-ceiling windows," Cuvée's lead interior designer, Cheryl Lucas, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Designing a luxury ranch home allows me to get my hands on rich textures like leathers, hides, rich tapestries, and velvets; these dynamic materials are a perfect complement to the warmth of the show-stopping fireplace and natural wood elements throughout the property."

