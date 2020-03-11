This Vermont Resort Wants to Take Your Stress Away With Free Spa Treatments

While just hearing about a stay in snowy Vermont at a quiet time of the year has us setting our "Out of Office" status on, this resort has us on our way thanks to its amazing spa offer.

The Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vt., is offering anyone who stays through April 30th a free 50-minute spa treatment per room for each night or $50 to spend on the property.

"March and April are great months to book a relaxing and close getaway to Vermont," Scott McIntosh, the resort's director of sales and marketing, told Travel + Leisure. "There are ample opportunities to enjoy fresh air and the great outdoors, especially if you like to ski, board or snowshoe. The days are longer and warmer, there's more snow and the crowds are gone."

Just over a five hour drive from New York City, Topnotch is surrounded by the Green Mountains and 120 acres to play in. Spend your day on a horse-drawn carriage or sleigh ride or work up a sweat by renting some cross-country skis. Sporty guests can try their hand at a racket at the resort's renowned Tennis Academy (with both indoor and outdoor courts).

Nearby, Stowe Mountain Resort (which is part of the amazing Epic Pass and one of T+L's best ski mountains in Vermont) beckons, offering 116 trails and 485 skiable acres along with a complimentary ice skating rink for those who prefer ice to snow. Topnotch also offers a free ski valet and boot warming as well as a free shuttle to the slopes for an added dose of convenience.

Later, relax back at the resort with s'mores by the outdoor fire pits or hit up the spa for a Vermont maple sugar body scrub treatment or a deep tissue massage. Then, spend that nightly resort credit over dinner at the resort's Flannel restaurant (think: seared scallops and cider glazed pork belly, or a burger made with Vermont-raised beef).