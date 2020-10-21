This Costa Rica Hotel Is Offering Long-term Stays With Morning Yoga, Socially Distanced Happy Hour, and an On-site Waterfall

Surrounded by lush and verdant landscapes with the expansive Pacific Ocean serving as a backdrop, one boutique hotel in Costa Rica is ready to once again welcome visitors with wanderlust-inducing holiday packages, just in time for the Latin American country to reopen to all U.S. tourists.

Reopening on Nov. 1, the same day Costa Rica will welcome all American tourists back, the Tierra Magnifica boasts just 14 rooms (including eight new suites available in December) making it feel like a private escape surrounded by the natural landscapes that draw so many to Costa Rica. Fall asleep listening to the Howler monkeys cooing in the distance, or relax on your balcony, the jungle at your feet.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tierra Magnifica

This year, more people are working remotely and turning what would normally be a short vacation into an extended stay, making the most of work/life balance.

After the New Year, the luxurious hotel is offering long-term travelers who stay for three weeks or more a “Vacation Home Office” package with 30% off the room rates. From Jan. 4, 2021 until December 2021, Tierra Magnifica is making it easy to settle into paradise with in-room fiber-optic WiFi and a teak desk, plus complimentary morning yoga to start the day off right (limited to 8 guests for social distancing) and amenities like made-to-order breakfast, afternoon appetizers, and laundry included.

And while gathering in big groups for the holidays can be a nerve-wracking prospect this year, resort bubbles offer the chance to both reunite with family safely and create incredible and unique memories.

The Tierra Magnifica has those bases covered, offering a unique holiday experience complete with holly and mistletoe in each room as well as tamale cooking classes — which happen to be a traditional holiday dish in Costa Rica — all with room rates starting at $455 for Dec. 19 through Jan. 3. And in keeping with the holiday spirit, the hotel will host a “Social Sips” happy hour each day, allowing guests to gather on their private balconies, in the bar, or watch from the hotel’s Zoom channel.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tierra Magnifica

Unwind from the crazy year with a walk through the hotel’s nature trail, taking a break at one of the mediation decks tucked into the forest along the way, or go chasing the on-site waterfall. Adventure seekers can get their hearts pumping with a surfing lesson or try tackling a stand-up paddleboard through a mangrove forest.

To keep guests safe, Tierra Magnifica has implemented strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including daily temperature checks, disinfecting all luggage before bringing it to the rooms, and paying special attention to cleaning common touchpoints in rooms like doorknobs, lamp switches, and window shutters.

Costa Rica will reopen its borders to all U.S. tourists on Nov. 1. Currently, travelers from certain states are allowed to enter, but most show their U.S. driver's license upon arrival to prove they live in an approved state.