This Chic Hotel Chain Is Opening in Atlanta Next Month — Complete With a Members-only Club

If you only know Atlanta for its airport or the World of Coca-Cola, you haven't been paying attention. The city is popping with new luxury out posts, and its next addition is a real stunner.

On December 15, Thompson Hotels will open its first property in Atlanta in the upscale neighborhood of Buckhead: The Thompson Buckhead is a sleek new build by architects Rule Joy Trammell Rubio with interiors by Studio 11 Design. Most of the 10-story building is sheathed in glass windows arranged in a strict rectilinear pattern — a very contemporary look — but the ground floor is more sinuous, which evokes off a midcentury vibe.

Renderings of the new Thompson Hotel in Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

That juxtaposition of design styles continues inside, where an air of Southern romanticism melds with the sharp design Thompson hotels are known for. In the 201 rooms, for instance, you'll find chevron-patterned wood floors, marble mosaics, local art, and warm area rugs, with a palette of both earthy neutrals and bold jewel tones. Each is outfitted with luxe details like Sferra linens and toiletries by D.S. & Durga, a Brooklyn-based perfumery. The top-tier accommodation is the 1,048-square-foot Thompson Suite, which includes a glass-enclosed dining room and a master bath with a steam shower and soaking tub (spa-like might be an overused adjective, but it's apt here).

Public spaces include a rooftop pool with private cabanas and the ground-floor Italian restaurant Dirty Rascal led James Beard Award–nominated chef Todd Ginsberg and Rye Restaurants. The real star of the show at Thompson Buckhead, however, is the private membership club Tesserae, an exclusive indoor-outdoor lounge for networking, dining, and social events. While membership is invite-only — the hotel plans to welcome Atlanta's "greatest thought-leaders and creators" from diverse fields. Guests staying in the Thompson Buckhead's suites and ninth-floor rooms will also have access to the space. Though the hotel is opening in December, Tesserae will follow in early 2022.

Renderings of the new Thompson Hotel in Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

And, of course, there's plenty to do off-property, too — the hotel is located right in the midst of Buckhead Village's dining and shopping. Ready to visit Atlanta and explore all that Buckhead has to offer? Bookings at the Thompson Buckhead are now open from December 15; rates for opening night start at $419.