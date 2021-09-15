This Newly Opened LA Hotel Combines French Riviera-chic Decor With Old Hollywood Glamour

Near the famed Los Angeles intersection of Hollywood and Vine, the highly anticipated Thompson Hollywood is now welcoming guests, as of August 2021, who enter through a greenery-laden walkway, the first sign that this new hotel is something special. That initial impression is confirmed with just a few steps into the stunning lobby with its pale terrazzo floor and inlaid brass accents. The first California property for the Thompson Hotels brand and London-based designer Tara Bernerd & Partners, the hotel combines West Coast modernism and elegant contemporary style with a bit of Hollywood glamour.

Past the registration desk, furniture groupings, warm colors, glass coffee tables, and custom carpets create inviting conversation areas. The lobby bar, backed by floor-to-ceiling windows, features an expansive row of bottles displayed overhead on a brass frame. On 11 floors, 190 guest rooms — including 16 suites — showcase Bernerd's vision for the property: "Every touchpoint of the design has been conceived for the discerning traveler and with a breezy, Angeleno lifestyle in mind," she said in an exclusive interview with Travel+Leisure.

The calming palette of neutral tones and natural materials continues in the stylish furnishings of the guest rooms with walnut wood floors, cream walls, potted plants, and leather magazine racks. An eclectic mix of contemporary art enhances the guest rooms as well as the lobby and public areas of the hotel. "I have always believed that art is that final layer to any project, like punctuation to an author," said Bernerd.

Above it all, with views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, the rooftop pool is surrounded by lush greenery in planters and cushy lounges shaded by lively yellow and white umbrellas. Guests can sip a cocktail, enjoy a snack, and spot the Hollywood sign in the distance from this rooftop refuge.

Bar Lis at Thompson Hollywood Credit: Michael Mundy

Also taking advantage of the stunning sky-high location, the hotel's chic rooftop lounge, Bar Lis, melds the spirit of the French Riviera with modern Southern California style. A touch of classic Hollywood glamour greets arriving guests with vintage photographs of stars on holiday in southern France, set against a blue-and-white striped wall. Expansive windows look out over the hills of Los Angeles for dramatic views both day and night. Potted plants, blue velvet banquettes, striped settees, and an antique fountain create an appealing setting for indoor or open-air cocktails, canapes, and nightly entertainment.

Bar Lis Thompson Hollywood Credit: Michael Mundy