Rooms at The Surf Lodge in Montauk Have a Beauty Minibar You Need to Know About

The summer season in Montauk, the quaint village located on the Long Island peninsula along the Block Island Sound, is already in full swing. The sun is shining, the sunscreen is slathering, and the rosé is flowing like water. All that's left for you to do is join the fun, and there's no better place to do that than by booking a room at The Surf Lodge.

Front entrance of The Surf Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

The boutique hotel has long been a coastal dream, with whitewashed walls, bohemian decor, and a vibe that allows guests to bring in a little sand on their feet from the beach without having to say they're sorry for the mess along the way. Though all this goodness will never change, the lodge is happy to note that it is adding a few new things to its offerings in 2021.

Interior of The Surf Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

This season, the hotel partnered with the shopping edit website A Wild Dove to curate a selection of cosmetic favorites for guests to indulge in during their stay. This includes a face moisturizer by Lord Jones to help soothe sun-kissed skin after a day by the sea, bath salts by Costa Brazil to soothe a weary traveler after taking the Jitney in rush hour, beauty and detox drops by Sakara Life after a few too many drinks with tiny umbrellas in them, a face primer by Chantecaille for prepping for a post-pandemic night out during the hottest of hot girl summers, and shampoo and conditioner by Julien Farel to smooth down sun and salt-filled strands. The offerings will even include body oil by Virgin Suncare, and so much more. (Phew! That's a lengthy beauty list that we can get behind.)

Guests staying the weekend at the property will receive the entire beauty minibar completely complimentary, valued at over $600.

View from the patio at The Surf Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

Not enough of a reason to book? Over the summer, the lodge will also be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so visitors can get even more time in this beloved place while dining on dishes like watermelon salad, roasted summer squash, and a raw bar that's available all day so you can get a little taste of what the ocean has to offer just outside.