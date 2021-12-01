You'll never have to check out of The Standard now.

You Can Now Live the Standard Hotel Lifestyle Year-round With Its New Miami Residences

Ever since The Standard opened in 1999, it's turned the hospitality industry on its head — as best encapsulated with its upside-down logo. And now, the boutique hotel chain is expanding its trademark lifestyle by breaking ground on its first residences, opening in Miami next year.

"We've thought about it for a long time and known that our community wants to live The Standard lifestyle beyond just dining and staying with us," Amar Lalvani, executive chairman of Standard International, tells Travel + Leisure. "But we didn't just want to put our name on residences like other hotel brands. We wanted to create a new way of living that's social, immersive, flexible, [and] fun."

The terrace at The Standard Residences Midtown Miami Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Residences Midtown Miami

Interior of The Standard Residences Midtown Miami Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Residences Midtown Miami

And that's exactly what Standard International and Rosso Development, with partner Midtown Development, are planning for a 12-story property called The Standard Residences, Midtown Miami, set to open in mid-2023 in the area between the Design District and Wynwood. With 228 pied-à-terre-style residences, starting with studios and up through two bedrooms ranging from 432 to 965 square feet, the new launch is all about embracing flexible living since owners can lease out their units for as little as a month.

"To be honest, the way people have changed their lifestyles as a result of the pandemic created the opportunity to do just that," Lalvani says. "Even before it, we could feel that the next generation wanted to live differently than ours — more nomadic, experientially driven, always blurring the lines of work and play, and socially conscious." The new project embraces that mentality by showing that "home can be wherever you feel like being at any given moment" while also "surrounded by the community you choose," he adds.

Miami was chosen since The Standard hotel has been there for more than 15 years and they saw a market for residences, Lalvani says. "Much of what gets developed is high-end luxury, generic commodity, or a thump-thump party scene. Nothing seems to capture the timeless design or culture that The Standard is known for," he explains of why the site at 3100 NE 1st Avenue in Miami was picked for the property, which will be designed by Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica and design company Urban Robot Associates.

"On property, the amenities we have planned are also unlike any other residences in Miami, or anywhere — from an infrared sauna to a karaoke room to a dog spa to a pickleball court with disco lights," Lalvani says. He added that owners also become part of the Friends With Benefits program, which offers reduced rates across all three of its global brands: The Standard, Bunkhouse, and The Peri Hotel.

The rooftop at The Standard Residences Midtown Miami Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Residences Midtown Miami

Inside the units, there will be light wood plank tile flooring, kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry, Bosch appliances, and oversized bathrooms with double-suite rain showers and stone vanities. The shared amenities are spread across 34,000 square feet on five floors, including a landscaped rooftop with a 60-foot pool, bar, and restaurant. Additionally, the ground floor will have 10,000 square feet of retail boutique shops.

"You're not buying a condo," Lalvani adds. "You're turning your life upside down, in the best way. The Standard way."