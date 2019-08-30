In addition to Broadway shows, live television tapings, and a stunning skyline, New York City is home to hundreds of luxe hotels. But according to our readers, the pinnacle of NYC hospitality is The Lowell hotel on the city's Upper East Side. And right now, you can score a major discount if you stay three nights before Sept. 3.

The hotel, located just off Madison Avenue, effortlessly melds modern luxury and old world architecture to provide a pristine yet inviting atmosphere. Of the property's 72 rooms, 49 are suites — most of which feature wood-burning fireplaces, terraces, and fully equipped kitchens.

And the hotel is just as fitting a choice for first-time Big Apple visitors as it is for returning guests, thanks to the hotel staff's attention to detail and willingness to personalize each guest's stay. Some of their special services include complimentary beverages upon arrival, Fiji water at turndown, and lavish amenities from Bulgari. The Lowell also boasts a fitness center, business center, on-site fine dining, and babysitting service. Oh, and the hotel welcomes pets — meaning no one, not even your four-legged family members, have to be left behind on your New York adventure.