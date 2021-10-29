This New Napa Valley Inn Has an Invite-only Wine Speakeasy With a 13-course Tasting Menu

When Theron H. Ink purchased some land nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, in 1878, he went on to build a single-family home that would later be known as the Helios Ranch. Over the next 130 years — during which the property was converted into a bed-and-breakfast — it would become a Napa Valley landmark, even serving as Elvis Presley's home during the filming of "Wild in the Country" in 1960. And in 1985, Helios Ranch was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The living room inside Ink House Credit: Sarahliz Lawson/Courtesy of Ink House

Now, legendary Napa Valley winemakers Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset are turning the former Helios Ranch — renamed the Ink House — into the ultimate luxury inn for oenophiles. In addition to the four en-suite bedrooms, the Boissets are also adding a formal dining room and an underground speakeasy to the property. This will allow guests to take advantage of some of the exclusive experiences the Boissets have curated, including bespoke wine and culinary tastings. Those interested in learning a new skill can sign up to craft a charcuterie board with an award-winning cheesemaker, or try their hand at chocolate truffle making with an innovative chocolatier.

Making a wine section at Ink House Credit: Alexander Rubin/Courtesy of Ink House

But the cherry on top is the invite-only (read: you need to be guests of The Ink House) Secret Indulgence, a one-of-a-kind tasting experience that takes place in a 19th-century Victorian home nestled amongst the vineyards that has been transformed into a true house of curiosities. Guests will enjoy exquisite wine and food pairings led by a private sommelier. The evening will culminate with a 13-course dinner featuring delicacies such as alligator, oysters, and caviar, prepared by a private chef. The Secret Indulgence experience comes with a $10,000 price tag per person and the invite-only experience can accommodate up to 12 people.

A picnic in front of vineyards at Ink House Credit: Alexander Rubin/Courtesy of Ink House

"The Ink House, with its rich history, exceptional location, and extraordinary style, allows us to share our Napa lifestyle with our guests," said Jean-Charles Boisset in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We are excited to introduce our style of luxury travel with immersive experiences to discover and learn about wine and the beauty of Napa Valley. Gina and I are thrilled to curate exceptional moments for guests, connecting them to our wineries, our chefs, friends, partners, and our vision of an exquisite yet authentic Napa dream."