This London Hotel — Home to the World's Best Bar — Just Opened a Brand-new Wine Lounge

The Connaught, London's beloved 200-year-old hotel, has long been a favorite spot for discerning travelers and cocktail lovers alike. Not only is the hotel home to some rather elegant suites, but it's also a culinary delight, thanks to its world-class restaurants and award-winning bars. Perhaps the most noteworthy hot spot in the hotel is The Connaught Bar, which landed the number one spot on the World's Best Bars list for 2020. But now, The Connaught is also home to an art and wine enclave known as The Red Room.

Open as of Sept. 29, The Red Room is named for its stunning collection of red artworks, all created by four female visionaries. Pieces include works by Louise Bourgeois, Jenny Holzer, Ti-a Thuy Nguyen, and Trina McKillen, lovingly curated by Paddy McKillen, co-owner of Maybourne Hotel Group. And these pieces have never been exhibited anywhere else in the world.

Prominently displayed above the central marble fireplace is "I Am Rouge," a watercolor, gouache, and pencil piece by French American artist Louise Bourgeois. Across from this, guests can admire the oil painting "Scarlet Mist" by Vietnamese artist Ti-a Thuy Nguyen, who sold her painting to McKillen at the 2018 Red Auction in Miami, with all proceeds going toward fighting AIDS in Africa. On yet another wall sits California-based photographer Trina McKillen's work known as "Composition #8," an emotive work that taps into themes of spirituality and beauty. It's the only photographical piece among the collection. Lastly, guests can set their gaze on New York-based Jenny Holzer's "Benghazi" graphite and watercolor modification of previously censored U.S. government documents, which all come covered in a vibrant shade of red.

The wall decor inside The Connaught The Red Room Credit: Courtesy of The Connaught

Oh yeah, and there are drinks, too.

"Wine will be at the heart of The Red Room, with an impressive list that has been years in the making, overseen by Daniel Manetti, director of wine," a spokesperson for the hotel shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Showcased in the space, The Connaught's legendary wine cellar will feature over 3,000 different labels and over 30,000 bottles of wine."

The lounge areas inside The Connaught The Red Room Credit: Courtesy of The Connaught

Bottles include a 1994 Petrus, a 2011 Richebourg Grand Cru, a 2016 Montrachet Grand Cru, and many more selections that will thrill oenophiles. The bar will also have a capsule collection of six cocktails, all created by Agostino Perrone, the hotel's director of mixology. According to the spokesperson, the cocktails are all inspired by the bar's wine selection and will change seasonally and as the wine list evolves. Light bites will also be on the menu, including charcuterie that perfectly complements the wine list.