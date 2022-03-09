This Small Rhode Island City Has a Chic New Hotel and the Most Incredible Italian Food

The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel, is once again proving that Providence, Rhode Island, belongs on the luxury mainstage.

Growing up in Rhode Island in the '90s, Providence always felt like a stepping stone to bigger cities. Sure, it's always been home to stellar restaurants (I'm looking at you, Casertas, and you, Camille's) but the rest of the scene was, shall we say, less than spectacular. It often felt like the most notable thing about the city on the national stage was the fact that we elected a mayor who was forced out of office once, then re-elected, then forced out again for racketeering (oh, and let's not forget his truly excellent pasta sauce empire). It's a big little city in the smallest state in the nation, often overshadowed by northeastern hubs like Boston and New York, so it's easy to see why it was so often overlooked. Until now.

Providence has undergone quite a renaissance over the last two decades, with hotels like The Graduate and Omni Providence taking root. Its culinary scene has also boomed, with restaurants like Oberlin and Persimmon gaining national recognition. And now, The Beatrice is hoping to up the ante again by bringing both that service and those decadent bites all under one roof.

Bartender pouring Bellinis Credit: Courtesy of The Beatrice Hotel

The Beatrice, named after the hotel owner's family matriarch of the same name, is the first boutique hotel to open in the city in nearly a decade. It opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2021, inside the fully restored Exchange Building, and with it, ushered in a new era of luxury for the city.

Overhead view of three plates Credit: Courtesy of The Beatrice Hotel

Upon entering, guests are greeted in the gorgeous atrium-style lobby, which also comes with a stunning mosaic portrait of its namesake Beatrice DePasquale Temkin. Her signature is also the marquee signage out front.

"It just reminds us very much of who Beatrice was, her involvement in society and her ability to bring people together," Eric Zuena, founder of ZDS Architecture & Interior Design, says in a video message on the hotel's website. "The building is a historic one. It's been sitting here for over 100 years. When ZDS was asked to look at the property to identify its best and brightest use, we immediately thought a boutique upscale hotel would be the right program for it."

Interior king guest room with corner view at The Beatrice Credit: Courtesy of The Beatrice Hotel

Each room in the hotel is like a cozy oasis, which comes decked out with Mascioni Linens, organic toiletries, Dyson hairdryers, and plush bathrobes you'll want to put on as soon as you step into your room. Rooms also come with stunning herringbone wood floors that harken back to the building's glory days and massive windows overlooking the city below, including Exchange Street views. For the optimal stay, book the hotel's Barton Suite, which comes with two bedrooms, ample living space, and those famed views of the city.