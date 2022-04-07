Its gorgeous setting makes it a favorite with local residents who visit for coastal walks, dinners, and sunset cocktails.

This Hidden Gem Resort in California Has a Secret Beach, Stunning Hiking Trails, and Incredible Sunset Views

Terranea Resort on the coast of California

Set along coastal bluffs at the edge of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort's location commands some of California's most stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

The luxury eco-resort opened in 2009 on the coveted site that was once the home of Marineland, California's first theme park. Today, Terranea honors its 102 acres of natural beauty, wildlife habitats, and native plants by encouraging guests to enjoy its unique setting.

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort

An Experience Concierge is there to arrange nature walks, hikes, archery, falconry, and activities such as guided tide pool excursions and whale watching during the seasonal gray whale migration. Plein air painting workshops and the Kids Club Discovery Garden arts and crafts provide creative ways to enjoy the resort's natural surroundings. Guests can take a self-guided nature walk with a map that points out plants, animal habitats, and photo opportunities.

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort

Relaxing at one of Terranea's four pools is yet another way to appreciate the resort. The main pool features private cabanas, a splash pad, and a 140-foot water slide. The adults-only Cielo Point Pool, Vista Pool for guests ages 13 and older, and the Spa Pool all offer perfect places to enjoy the ocean vistas. The Spa at Terranea, overlooking the coastline, offers 25 treatment rooms, full-service salon, boutique, and wellness center.

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort

Accommodations include guest rooms, suites, bungalows, and residential-style casitas. Two- and three-bedroom villa residences with panoramic views of Catalina Island and the Pacific offer full kitchens, spacious living rooms, and private outdoor hot tubs.

Terranea Resort on the coast of California Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort