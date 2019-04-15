Guests Can Sleep in Giant Barrels at the World's Only Hotel in a Tequila Factory (Video)

Tequila fans looking to truly get to know the spirit can spend their nights sleeping in giant tequila barrels at the Matices Hotel de Barricas, which is located in the town of Tequila, Mexico.

The hotel claims to be the world's first to be located within a tequila factory, inviting those who stay to explore the production of tequila (with plenty of samples) at the La Cofradia distillery.

Tequila Hotel in Mexico Credit: ULISES RUIZ/Getty Images

Guests can choose from 30 different barrel rooms that offer either king- or queen-sized beds.

Each of the barrel rooms are named after a type of tequila that's made at the distillery and include murals representing the brand they're named after. Tequila-themed touches can be seen throughout, from barrel-shaped trash cans and key-rings to tables made to look like half of a tequila barrel.

Even some of the bathrooms in common areas (each room includes its own bathroom) are shaped like aging barrels and covered in colorful artwork.

Guests will be greeted with a tequila welcome drink at check-in, while a mini-bar is also stocked with six varieties of tequila produced in the distillery.

Tequila Hotel in Mexico Credit: ULISES RUIZ/Getty Images

Barrel rooms also come with rain showers, Wi-Fi, large windows, and a porch area perfect for enjoying views of the area's agave fields and mountains.

The hotel also offers four rooms that aren't barrel-shaped. The on-site restaurant sits roughly 15 feet underground, and guests can access it through the distillery's aging tavern.

The restaurant pays homage to the environment, with concrete walls made of agave fiber and lamps made to resemble the shape agave plants take after they've been processed and cooked.

The space offers regional dishes from the five states in Mexico that are allowed by law to label their beverages as tequila. These include Jalisco (where the town of Tequila is located), Michoacán, Nayarit, Guanajuato, and Tamaulipas, with dishes that range from succulent shrimp with agave sauce to hearty steak and agave pudding.

The underground area is also where guests will find a bar that serves famed drinks from the area, like the cantarito — a combination of lime juice, orange juice, grapefruit soda, tequila, and a pinch of salt.

While staying at the hotel, guests can also sample some of the distillery's extra-aged tequila selections, triple-distilled products, and flavored tequila liquors that range from mango to tamarind.

The distillery bottles its tequila in ceramic bottles, which guests can customize on-site to take home. The distillery's tequila selections and other liquors can also be purchased as souvenirs.

Besides touring the distillery itself, guests can also take bike tours into town, go horseback riding into the agave fields, and enjoy specialized lessons on how to ferment, distill, or create tequila.

An on-site museum allows visitors to delve even deeper into tequila's history, while bookings also include complimentary breakfast, tequila tasting, and transportation into downtown Tequila until midnight.