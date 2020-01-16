Hilton Has a New Hotel Brand That Aims to Make Overworked Millennials' Lives Easier

Image zoom Courtesy of Hilton

Hilton unveiled today a new hotel brand built for what the company calls “modern achievers,” who are interested in getting the most out of life while not spending too much on their hotel room. Tempo by Hilton is the latest mid-priced brand from the company, which now has 18 in its portfolio, including luxury-minded Waldorf Astoria and LXR Hotels & Resorts, the middle-of-the-road Doubletree by Hilton, and limited service hotels under the Motto by Hilton flag.

The new Tempo brand is aimed squarely at ambitious millennials, with a focus on what Hilton calls “reinvigorating and relaxing” rooms, plus a close eye on food and beverage and a deeply integrated sustainability program. They’ve partnered with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global to provide “curated assortments of morning and bedtime rituals” for guests. Chef Elizabeth Blau’s company, Blau + Associates, has developed healthy, of-the-moment culinary options, including a complimentary coffee and tea bar at every hotel. (They’ve also made non-alcoholic cocktails a prominent part of the bar menu.)

Model guestrooms demonstrate a stripped-down sensibility, with simple furnishings and zillions of power plugs. Bathrooms are bright, with lots of countertop space and walk-in showers. Outside the rooms, Hilton says every property will come with flexible meeting areas and communal workspaces, too.

On the sustainability front, all Tempo properties will have “food waste programs, responsible seafood sourcing, hydration stations throughout ... and full-size bath amenity dispensers to reduce disposable plastics,” according to Hilton.

While no Tempo by Hilton properties are yet open, “there are more than 30 individual commitments to date with properties confirmed in several prime markets across the U.S., including New York, Maui, Boston, Los Angeles, Lexington, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Houston, [and] Atlanta,” according to the company.

And the launch of the brand comes as part of a significant period of growth for Hilton, which has also recently created the Motto, Signia, and Tru brands. The company now has “nearly 6,000” properties in 117 countries, which makes it one of the largest hotel operators on the planet. With the launch of millennial-minded Tempo, it seems, they’re hoping to stay that way.